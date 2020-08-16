Charlie D'Amelio swimsuit dance video removed by TikTok

The most-followed creator on TikTok, Charli D'Amelio, was surprised to see one of her uploads on August 16 deleted by the platform, and fans speculate that it was because it was "too revealing."

Charli boasts a mammoth 80 million followers on TikTok, and keeps those fans entertained with a constant stream of videos, posting multiple each day.

Advertisement

The majority of her videos are innocent clips of her dancing or lip-syncing, either solo or with one of her many famous friends. Her sister, Dixie, is also a TikTok superstar in her own right.

Charli's TikTok deleted?

On August 16, Charli has posted another series of videos, but one of them is no longer available on her page. With each video regularly attracting upwards of 20 million views, it didn't take fans long to notice the disappearance.

Advertisement

At first, the presumption was just that Charli herself had deleted the video, perhaps not happy with it in some way. But, she later confirmed that it was the platform that had removed the video, not her, to her fans' surprise.

Simply tweeting "TikTok deleted my post from today #sad", Charli made clear she wasn't behind the takedown.

tiktok deleted my post from today #sad — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 16, 2020

What wasn't surprising though, was that fans had already downloaded it and saved the video before it was removed.

Advertisement

A user posted it in response, showing the video in question was Charli dancing in a swimsuit in her kitchen.

The video immediately made fans speculate that TikTok may have deemed the video too revealing.

TikTok's community guidelines lay out the rules for what content is not permitted. There are also even stricter rules for content featuring minors, which technically, Charli would fall under, as she is only 16.

Advertisement

However, the video in question is not the first and only video where Charli, or indeed many other TikTok creators, have been dressed in bathing wear. So it's unclear why this video, in particular, was deleted.