Charli vs Dixie: How to watch D’Amelio sisters’ Snapchat show

TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are going head to head for charity in a new Snapchat original series titled ‘Charli vs Dixie.’

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars of TikTok, with Charli currently reigning as the number-one most-followed person on the entire platform with over 128 million followers.

The sisters have worked on a whole host of projects together from cosmetics, to fashion, and more, and in September they even starred alongside their parents in a Hulu reality show that documented the crazy lives of the family behind the scenes.

Now the sisters have teamed up again for another exciting video project, a Snapchat original show titled ‘Charli vs. Dixie.’

As the name suggests, the show will see the two TikTokers go head to head in a series of wild challenges, all with the aim of winning $50,000 for a charity of their choosing.

The pair will be joined by a series of notable guests like Jack & James Wright, Scott Evans, Gigi Gorgeous, Rachel Taylor, and more, who will all help them compete in the challenges.

According to a trailer posted on November 9, the series will consist of ten episodes featuring ten challenges, and will release exclusively on Snapchat from November 13.

In order to watch the show, you will first need to have Snapchat downloaded onto your mobile device. Tap on the people icon at the bottom of the screen, and type ‘Charli vs Dixie’ into the search bar. From there you can click on the show and subscribe, so you’ll be able to easily see when new episodes are released.

The show currently has over 70,000 subscribers, and it looks like even more fans could be set to watch the show once it launches on November 13.