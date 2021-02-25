Charli & Dixie D’Amelio tell David Dobrik the craziest things they’ve been paid for - Dexerto

After YouTuber David Dobrik shared the craziest way he’s ever made money on the VIEWS podcast, TikTok stars Charli & Dixie D’Amelio shared some bizarre stories of their own.

Over the past year, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have seen extraordinary success thanks to their thriving social media career, finding their fame on video app TikTok and racking up millions of followers each.

But their insane fame didn’t stop the girls from being super nervous when they were invited onto the VIEWS podcast, as they explained that they watched the hugely successful YouTuber growing up, and were “freaking out” about being on the podcast.

With all three stars being some of the biggest names on the internet, they all naturally had some stories to share about strange things that have happened to them regarding money, and David was the first to kick things off with a crazy story about a birthday party.

“I got a call once, and this kid was having a sixteenth birthday party,” he began. “And this guy’s like, ‘hey, this family wants you out there. They’ve got $10,000 in cash. Can you just show up?’ And I was just like, f*** yeah!”

The star revealed that just as he was about to leave the party after about an hour and a half of being there, the dad came up to him and offered him more money to stay longer.

All in all, he ended up making $24,000 dollars just from that one night, describing it as “the craziest paycheck [he’s] ever gotten for something so stupid.”

Charli and Dixie reveal bizarre way they made money

Charli and Dixie had another bizarre story of ways in which they got money after rising to fame. Charli explained that she was offered an undisclosed amount of money to do a FaceTime call with some kids, but she turned down the offer as she explained, “if I’m not meeting your kids in person it just feels wrong of me to take your money, and I just don’t feel comfortable doing that.”

However in a random twist, Charli and Dixie ended up running into the family at a later date, and Charli revealed that “the dad was feeling very excited to just hand us stacks of cash.” They ended up going up to the hotel room along with their mom to meet the family, receiving cash in return.

The girls didn’t disclose how much money they made from the bizarre encounter, instead simply saying it was “a lot.”

With their popularity increasing by the day, there’s no doubt that the young stars have even more bizarre stories about the behind-the-scenes of TikTok fame.