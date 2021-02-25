 Charli & Dixie D’Amelio tell David Dobrik the craziest things they’ve been paid for - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio tell David Dobrik the craziest things they’ve been paid for

Published: 25/Feb/2021 11:25

by Georgina Smith
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

Share

Charli D'Amelio David Dobrik Dixie D'Amelio

After YouTuber David Dobrik shared the craziest way he’s ever made money on the VIEWS podcast, TikTok stars Charli & Dixie D’Amelio shared some bizarre stories of their own.

Over the past year, sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have seen extraordinary success thanks to their thriving social media career, finding their fame on video app TikTok and racking up millions of followers each.

But their insane fame didn’t stop the girls from being super nervous when they were invited onto the VIEWS podcast, as they explained that they watched the hugely successful YouTuber growing up, and were “freaking out” about being on the podcast.

With all three stars being some of the biggest names on the internet, they all naturally had some stories to share about strange things that have happened to them regarding money, and David was the first to kick things off with a crazy story about a birthday party.

David Dobrik on the VIEWS podcast
YouTube: VIEWS
David Dobrik’s VIEWS podcast has recently made a return to YouTube.

“I got a call once, and this kid was having a sixteenth birthday party,” he began. “And this guy’s like, ‘hey, this family wants you out there. They’ve got $10,000 in cash. Can you just show up?’ And I was just like, f*** yeah!”

The star revealed that just as he was about to leave the party after about an hour and a half of being there, the dad came up to him and offered him more money to stay longer.

All in all, he ended up making $24,000 dollars just from that one night, describing it as “the craziest paycheck [he’s] ever gotten for something so stupid.”

Charli and Dixie reveal bizarre way they made money

Charli and Dixie had another bizarre story of ways in which they got money after rising to fame. Charli explained that she was offered an undisclosed amount of money to do a FaceTime call with some kids, but she turned down the offer as she explained, “if I’m not meeting your kids in person it just feels wrong of me to take your money, and I just don’t feel comfortable doing that.”

Topic starts at 8:26

However in a random twist, Charli and Dixie ended up running into the family at a later date, and Charli revealed that “the dad was feeling very excited to just hand us stacks of cash.” They ended up going up to the hotel room along with their mom to meet the family, receiving cash in return.

The girls didn’t disclose how much money they made from the bizarre encounter, instead simply saying it was “a lot.”

With their popularity increasing by the day, there’s no doubt that the young stars have even more bizarre stories about the behind-the-scenes of TikTok fame.

Entertainment

Insanely accurate Tom Cruise deepfake goes viral on TikTok

Published: 25/Feb/2021 15:19

by Georgina Smith
Viral Tom Cruise deepfake screenshots side by side
TikTok: deeptomcruise

Share

TikTok

TikTok users have been spooked by an uncanny deepfake of actor Tom Cruise that’s going viral on the app, with many mistaking him as the real-deal at first glance.

Deepfaking is something that people have been both fascinated and terrified by for some time now. The technology allows you to replace the faces of people in existing videos, using machine learning to make the final product look practically real.

The technology is becoming so advanced that people are calling for governments to put limitations on deepfaking in order to protect people, with some videos being used for illegal purposes.

In the past, TikTok stars Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio have responded to people making inappropriate deepfakes of them online, with celebrities and influencers being a prime target.

The TikTok launch screen phone held by a hand
Pixabay: Lorend_g
TikTok’s user base is growing bigger by the day.

However, not everyone who is utlizing the deepfake technology has bad intentions, as some are using it to create funny videos online.

TikTok user ‘deeptomcruise’ is the perfect example of this, making videos of his Tom Cruise deepfake that are now gaining traction on the app.

The videos see the mystery person almost seamlessly blended with the popular American actor, even getting his voice and mannerisms down perfectly. The fake Tom Cruise acts out several scenarios, playing golf, and talking about his podcast.

@deeptomcruise

Sports!

♬ original sound – Tom

Users were astounded by the accuracy of the impression, and slightly concerned about how the deepfake aspect is almost undetectable for some. “One of the best deepfakes I’ve ever seen,” one user said, “the voice is really good too, could be artificial as well.”

Another commenter wrote, “these deepfakes are getting worryingly good. How the heck can we trust what we see on TV.”

@deeptomcruise

♬ original sound – Tom

While the impression was thoroughly convincing, some eagle-eyed viewers pointed out ways in which you can tell it’s a deepfake. “Check the reflection of his face on the table when he gets up again, frame by frame,” one person explained, “the algorithm struggles (just a tiny bit) with the reflective bar.”

At the time of writing the account has only uploaded three videos, but many are fascinated with the bizarrely real-looking deepfake and are awaiting more Tom Cruise content.