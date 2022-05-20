Charli & Dixie D’Amelio respond to claims their parents “control” their TikTok career

TikTok stars Charli & Dixie D’Amelio have responded to comments claiming that their parents “control” what they do in their career, and explained how they’ve helped them on their journey.

Sisters Charli & Dixie D’Amelio are two of the most well-known creators on TikTok, with nearly 200 million followers combined, and Charli currently stands as the most-followed person on the entire platform.

The pair have gone on to accomplish a whole range of different things outside of the app since starting their career, and their parents, Heidi and Marc, also join the sisters in the spotlight on occasion, both featuring in the family’s reality show, ‘The D’Amelio Show.’

In an interview with V Magazine, Charli and Dixie explained the role that Heidi and Marc have played in their crazy journey so far, and responded to claims that their parents control what they do.

“We’ve gotten a lot of comments that say, ‘The parents are in control, they want this and they want that. If I see anyone say anything like that it really hurts because my parents are the best thing in my life,” Dixie explained.

“And at the end of the day, there could be no one left that cares about us and our parents would still care about us. I think that’s what really matters and that’s why I love doing what I do and having them there,” she went on to say.

Charli continued by explaining how their parents have helped them since rising to fame on TikTok. “I think it’s been very helpful to have my parents be a part of this journey,” she began. “Mostly because they have an unconditional love for Dixie and me. Other people that we work with might not see the things that they see. They really get to see all of the emotions when everyone leaves from the workday.”

She went on to add: “My parents have definitely been my rocks throughout all of this. I feel like I can go to them with anything. They also helped me with work when sometimes I don’t want to speak up for myself. They’ll say it. And I think that that’s been super helpful throughout all of this is just knowing that I have them.”

Dixie and Charli both have big plans for the year ahead, with Dixie getting ready to go on tour with Big Time Rush, and Charli preparing for her acting role in thriller Home School.’