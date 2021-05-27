Charli & Dixie D'Amelio repost old podcast episode with new title and nobody's noticed - Dexerto

A 6-month-old episode of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s podcast 2 Chix has been reuploaded with a new title and new ad reads — but barely anyone has noticed.

Since rising to fame on TikTok, the D’Amelio sisters have been going from success to success. With Charli partnering with a huge range of brands, and Dixie launching her music career, it’s been non-stop for the pair.

They launched their podcast ‘2 Chix’ back in May 2020 in partnership with Cadence13 and Ramble, with the first episode released later in October. Each week, the sisters sit down to chat about big topics in the influencer world, new steps in their career, and everything in between.

However, with their schedules being so packed recently, it means that for the past few episodes only one of the stars has been able to appear on the podcast at a time, as opposed to the usual conversational format.

Now, on May 27 an old episode of the podcast has been reuploaded with a new title and some other slight changes on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, despite being originally published in November 2020.

The original episode was titled “‘Too Much Coffee’ Thursday,” in which they spoke about Charli getting driving lessons, changes to their hair and makeup, and their “blossoming friendship” with fellow TikTok star Ellie Zieler.

The latest episode uploaded on May 27 is titled ‘Driving + Wish We Could Go Home,’ but has the same description as the original episode.

The audio itself is almost exactly the same, but in the latest episode, ad reads for Credit Karma and the ‘Yeah No, I’m Not Okay’ podcast have been inserted in places where there originally weren’t any.

Charli also speaks about her collaborations with Skincare by Hyram and Brad Mondo coming ‘this week’, both of which have already been released in November 2020.

It’s not clear why the original episode has been uploaded with these new changes, but it seems to have gone unnoticed by many.