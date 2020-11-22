Charli & Dixie D'Amelio mock backlash with Chef May picture - Dexerto

Following the backlash that caused Charli D’Amelio to lose around one million TikTok followers, she and sister Dixie have posted a tongue-in-cheek picture with their private chef to prove that the backlash was blown out of proportion.

The social media world was left in a frenzy after a YouTube video of the D’Amelio family sharing a chef-prepared meal with James Charles went viral – and for all the wrong reasons.

While Charli was slammed for coming across as “ungrateful” for her follower count, both the girls came under fire for displaying disgust at the idea of eating a snail, Dixie throwing up after trying the unusual delicacy, and Charli asking if they had any dino nuggets instead.

What followed was an extraordinary reaction from critics, and 16-year-old Charli lost around one million followers as a result. This was along with receiving vile death threats that brought her to tears on an Instagram live.

Chef Aaron May clarified that it was the production team’s idea to sneak snails onto the girl’s plates for a funny reaction, and he said “I love Dixie and Charli. I’ve worked with them before, I’m gonna work with them again. I think it’s a little blown out of proportion.”

Dixie has also apologized, explaining that Chef Aaron is a “close family friend” and said that ”in no way would I ever want to come off as disrespectful because it was all jokes.”

Charli and Dixie poke fun at the drama

Now the girls have proven to the internet that there’s no bad blood between them and the chef by posting an image of them all together, along with dinner guest James Charles.

The group all look like they’re having a great time, grinning at the camera. James even holds a dino nugget over his mouth as a reference to Charli’s comment, and it’s safe to say the four look as close as ever.

The girls have certainly not allowed the backlash to get them down, and the image has certainly given their supporters a chuckle after a week of chaos.