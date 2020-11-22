 Charli & Dixie D'Amelio mock backlash with Chef May picture - Dexerto
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio mock backlash with Chef May picture

Published: 22/Nov/2020 11:52 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 11:56

by Georgina Smith
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Following the backlash that caused Charli D’Amelio to lose around one million TikTok followers, she and sister Dixie have posted a tongue-in-cheek picture with their private chef to prove that the backlash was blown out of proportion.

The social media world was left in a frenzy after a YouTube video of the D’Amelio family sharing a chef-prepared meal with James Charles went viral – and for all the wrong reasons.

While Charli was slammed for coming across as “ungrateful” for her follower count, both the girls came under fire for displaying disgust at the idea of eating a snail, Dixie throwing up after trying the unusual delicacy, and Charli asking if they had any dino nuggets instead.

What followed was an extraordinary reaction from critics, and 16-year-old Charli lost around one million followers as a result. This was along with receiving vile death threats that brought her to tears on an Instagram live.

Charli D'Amelio is shown next to Chef Aaron May.
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
Charli D’Amelio has come under fire for a joke she made during an episode of “Dinner with the D’Amelios.”

Chef Aaron May clarified that it was the production team’s idea to sneak snails onto the girl’s plates for a funny reaction, and he said “I love Dixie and Charli. I’ve worked with them before, I’m gonna work with them again. I think it’s a little blown out of proportion.”

Dixie has also apologized, explaining that Chef Aaron is a “close family friend” and said that ”in no way would I ever want to come off as disrespectful because it was all jokes.”

Charli and Dixie poke fun at the drama

Now the girls have proven to the internet that there’s no bad blood between them and the chef by posting an image of them all together, along with dinner guest James Charles.

The D'Amelio sisters, James Charles, and Chef Aaron May pose for a picture
Instagram: charlidamelio
The image showed there are no hard feelings behind the scenes.

The group all look like they’re having a great time, grinning at the camera. James even holds a dino nugget over his mouth as a reference to Charli’s comment, and it’s safe to say the four look as close as ever.

The girls have certainly not allowed the backlash to get them down, and the image has certainly given their supporters a chuckle after a week of chaos.

Dr Disrespect reveals surprise pick for the best controller player ever

Published: 22/Nov/2020 10:47 Updated: 22/Nov/2020 10:58

by Joe Craven
Shroud Dr Disrespect Twitch Ban
MLG

Aydan Dr Disrespect FormaL Karma

Dr Disrespect has surprised many by naming Aydan as the best controller player in the world, choosing the Warzone content creator over all-star CoD pros like Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper and Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow. 

The clash between console and PC gaming has been a drawn-out topic in the gaming world. Unfortunately, even as the next generation of Xbox and Playstations hit the market, it shows no signs of slowing down. Hence, players tend to be split into two categories: those using mouse and keyboard and those using controllers.

The Doc has been known to dabble in both, playing a host of games on both console and PC. On November 21, he made his claim that Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad is the best controller player in the world.

Aydan has recently transitioned into Warzone content creation, after making a name for himself as one of the world’s best at Fortnite with a controller.

Aydan on the phone to his mum on Twitch
Twitch: Aydan
Aydan made his name as a Fortnite pro for Ghost Gaming.

Describing Aydan as a Warzone content creator is probably an injustice, with him dominating enemies so frequently he even holds the Solo vs Squads World Record.

“I was looking at my trophies and a controversial humble thought came across my bullet proof mullet,” the Doc tweeted. “Aydan could be the best controller gamer the world has ever seen. I mean, there’s me, the Lamborghini, Karma and FormaL in the conversation BUT, Aydan is something else.”

FormaL and Karma are two of the best Call of Duty pros of all time, with the former sitting on one world championship ring, while the latter is joint top with three world championship rings.

Some responded to argue the inclusion of Scump, another CoD pro who has teamed with both FormaL and Karma in the past.

There will never be a concrete answer to the question of who’s the best controller player ever, but the thought of Aydan alongside FormaL and Karma is an incredible compliment.