Charli & Dixie D’Amelio announce $100k TikTok contest to support small creators

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are two of TikTok’s most popular users, and they’re using their status as top-tier influencers to help smaller content creators achieve their dreams.

The D’Amelio sisters are some of the most recognizable TikTokers on the platform. Charli boasts the most followers out of any other user on the app — as of right now, 124 million — and sister Dixie isn’t too far behind at 55 mil.

The pair have even scored their very own reality show on Hulu, which follows the hectic and charmed life of the internet-famous siblings and their parents (alongside their already impressive slew of brand deals).

With over 170 million followers between them, it comes as a welcome surprise to other up-and-coming faces on the app that the duo is using their status on TikTok to spread the love.

Charli & Dixie announce new contest with $100k in winnings for 5 content creators

On a September 15 episode of The Ellen Show, the sisters revealed that they’ve partnered up with drink brand MyMuse to create The Inspiration Foundation — an organization meant to “help creators achieve their dreams by removing financial barriers and providing key mentorship resources.”

As part of this announcement, Charli and Dixie also revealed a contest with a prize of $100,000 divided among five influencers.

The rules of the contest are fairly simple: All competitors have to do is “show off their passions on TikTok” while including a bottle of MyMuse somewhere in the video.

MyMuse TikTok contest rules

The rules for this inclusion are not firm. Creators can present the bottle in any way they want, whether they be dancing with it, drawing a picture of it, or even designing a dress inspired by the MyMuse bottle.

The TikTok must be 20-30 seconds and users must tag mymuseorganic, as well as include the hashtags #mymuseinspo and #contest in their caption. Full rules can be read here.

The possibilities are endless, and thus far, users seem pretty excited to jump in on the fun. We’ll have to wait and see who the winners are once the contest ends. Who knows — perhaps TikTok’s next big star could be in the winning lineup.