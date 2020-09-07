Charli D'Amelio's dad denies shading Chade Hudson in viral TikTok

Charli D’Amelio’s relationship — and breakup — with fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson has been well-publicized. Now, her dad Marc has had to deny shading the young creator in his latest TikTok.

Charli and Chase got together towards the tail end of 2019 after appearing in a few TikTok videos together, but before long rumors that Chase had cheated started to circulate, and for several months it was unclear whether they were still together or not.

While it seemed as though their relationship was as good as dead, new TikToks posted in August and September 2020 suggest there might still be something going on between the two.

On August 20, the two posted a video together for the first time in a while, dancing together and looking as comfortable as ever.

While there wasn’t any more from the two after that, a post from Charli’s father, Marc, raised some questions, and fans were quick to make assumptions.

In the video, posted to the official D’Amelio family TikTok page, Marc is singing Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’, and panned the camera to a smiling Chase at a very coincidental time in the song.

“Don’t go around breaking young girls’ hearts,” mimes Marc as he turns the camera around, with he and Chase both clearly enjoying themselves, but the timing of the turn of the camera definitely caused a stir among fans.

After noticing that some of the comments had taken a bit of a sour turn, both Chase and Marc were forced to respond.

Marc simply said that there was “no shade” and that it’s “all love,” while Chase said that the two were simply “sharing their love for Michael Jackson.”

The video already has 3 million views and is garnering a lot of attention from the TikTokkers’ fans, but both are insistent that there’s no hidden meaning behind it.

Whether this means that Charli and Chase might be rekindling their relationship, with him looking very comfortable around her dad, remains to be seen.