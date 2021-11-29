Charli D’Amelio addresses fan concerns after wiping Instagram page

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has explained why she’s entirely wiped her Instagram page after fans grew worried, saying that it’s only temporary.

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio is currently the most followed person on TikTok, with over 130 million followers on her page.

She has a hugely loyal fanbase that supports each of the star’s projects, and of course keeps up to date with what’s going on in her life by checking out her social media accounts, on which she posts frequently.

However, fans were baffled on November 28 when they noticed that every single post had disappeared from her Instagram page, and that she had started to unfollow people including friends, family, and fan pages dedicated to her.

Advertisement

They quickly hopped over to Twitter to ask her what was happening, but it appears as though the star just wanted to organize her account so that the app would run smoother.

Read More: Bryce Hall responds to backlash over Selena Gomez hookup joke

“Don’t worry, everything is okay,” she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “My account is on hold but I will be able to follow more fan pages if my account is less packed which means I have to start over from zero, I love you all.”

When one fan responded, “we were so worried, I’m glad you’re okay,” Charli went on to explain: “I’m all good, my Instagram just never works, I follow so many accounts and it backs it up a lot, hopefully, this will help and then it will crash less.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders (@tiktokinsiders)

It’s not clear yet when the TikToker’s account will return, but fans are eagerly waiting for her to be active on the platform again.

In the meantime, Charli has been staying in touch with fans and following people on Twitter, where streamer TommyInnit was lucky enough to get a follow from the star after months of trying to spark a friendship.