Charli D'Amelio stuns Dixie with extremely rare $30K birthday gift

Charli D’Amelio took birthday gifts to an all-new level as she left her sister Dixie stunned with an extraordinary $30,000 present on her special day.

The D’Amelio sisters have exploded in popularity over the past few months due to their social media efforts across TikTok and other platforms. Charli boasts nearly 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube alone after just eight months and 11 uploads.

Advertisement

Her latest video is sure to turn heads as per usual. In large part, due to the extraordinary lengths the internet celebrity went to for her sister’s birthday. Rather than buying a typical gift off of local store shelves, she tasked popular Instagram star Benjamin Kickz with a globetrotting task.

The journey saw him travel to Paris to hunt down an extremely rare pair of sneakers. Not only that, but they had to be in one of the hardest sizes to find as well.

Advertisement

“She wants to get her sister a pair of Jordan 1 Dior’s in a size six,” he explained. This dual-branded release was limited to just 8,500 pairs at its time of arrival in July.

As with any rare sneaker, prices tend to be more reasonable for common sizes in the middle of the pack. It’s with larger or smaller sizes that the cost ramps up to an often-extreme amount.

At the time of writing, a US 10 can be picked up for under $10,000. However, a US 14 could run you closer to $50,000 due to how few pairs actually exist in this size. Dixie’s shoe size comes in at a US 6 so they had their work cut out for them trying to acquire the rare item.

Advertisement

They were near-impossible to track down in time, with Kickz even offering far more lucrative trades to others in the US. No one was willing to part ways with the size 6 sneakers, even for tens of thousands of dollars.

Read More: TikTok star Larray apologizes after offensive tweets resurface

Kickz couldn’t grab a single pair in the United States but quickly hopped on a flight to Paris. He was able to track them down and bring them back to Charli before her sister’s birthday. “I’ve never had a pair of shoes like that where I’m… nervous about them,” she said upon seeing them for the first time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QcTwbXLMm9c

When it came time to reveal the rare gift, Dixie was shocked by a fake surprise at first. The family tricked her with an oversized ribbon on a sports car outside.

Advertisement

But, when she walked back into their house, the Dior x Air Jordan’s were waiting for her on the table.