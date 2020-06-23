Charli D'Amelio speaks out after VSCO account gets hacked

16-year-old social media celeb Charli D’Amelio isn’t just famous on TikTok — the star also boasts a large audience on other platforms, one of which was hacked and filled with propaganda posts.

While the youngest D’Amelio sibling currently reigns as TikTok’s queen with over 65 million followers, she’s also got her very own account on VSCO, a popular photography and photo editing app for mobile devices.

Much like her Instagram feed, Charli’s VSCO account features mirror selfies, photos with other top online entertainers and group pics with friends — but on June 22, her account reflected a totally different persona.

Two photos were uploaded to D’Amelio’s VSCO profile, touting “All Lives Matter,", contrary to the many posts Charli has made voicing her overt support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The photos included a shot of a man holding a poster that read, “All lives matter, God created all equal,” and a graphic that appears to be an advertisement for the movement, showing two people holding hands with the slogan “All lives matter.”

Needless to say, these posts run completely contrary to D’Amelio’s own beliefs and position, causing her to speak out on the hacking in a Tweet shortly thereafter, asking the perpetrators to return her account.

“My VSCO just got hacked, so whoever did that, can I have it back?” she pleaded.

Charli’s profile has since been restored at the time of writing, and she has yet to speak further on the matter via any of her other accounts — but she isn’t the only TikTokker to have her social media recently compromised, by far.

The mother of fellow TikTok celeb Addison Rae was also a victim of hacking, with her Instagram being compromised and filled with explicit images. Rae responded to the hacking with a humorous video — but made sure to state that the family was not amused by the matter.

Luckily, both D’Amelio and Rae’s mother were able to come out of their respective cyber attacks unscathed, with Charli thanking her supporters and seeming relatively unbothered by the incident.