Charli D’Amelio speaks out on “110% fake” photoshopped swimsuit photo - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio speaks out on “110% fake” photoshopped swimsuit photo

Published: 7/Dec/2020 12:04 Updated: 9/Dec/2020 3:10

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio has her thumbs up with a blue background
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on her podcast about a photoshopped picture of her without a bikini top on that spread through the internet, imploring her fans not to believe everything they see on the internet.

Charli D’Amelio has skyrocketed to the top of TikTok in the past year, hitting an enormous 100 million followers on the platform back in November.

While she’s primarily known for her dance content in short video form, she and her sister Dixie have gone on to branch out into a variety of new industries, and have even started their own podcast together called ‘2 Chix.’

In the past, Dixie and Addison Rae have expressed their discomfort with inappropriate ‘deepfakes’ of them that were circulating on social media, the young stars feeling violated even if the image was not actually them in reality.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
The D’Amelio sisters are very much a team.

Now, 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on the 2 Chix podcast about a similar instance of inappropriate editing of photos of her that have been ‘leaked’ on the internet.

“So everyone kept talking about, ‘did you see that photo of Charli? Did you see that photo of Charli?’ And I was like, ‘what are you guys talking about?’ I was so confused,” Charli explained.

Elaborating on the photo in question, she said “someone took a screenshot of a TikTok of mine, from I don’t even know how long ago. And I was wearing a swimsuit. And they photoshopped my swimsuit top off. And tried to ‘expose’ me with it, as if the original video is not still posted on my account.”

Topic starts at 10:19

While the image seems too outrageous to take seriously, the star explained that people are often quick to believe what they see on the internet, saying “all of the people that follow me were like ‘yeah that’s 110% fake.’ But people believe it!”

She ended by sending a message to her followers, many of them who will still be very young. “Anyway, don’t believe everything you see on the internet. I was not going to address this because it’s just stupid, but I felt like it was important to get that out there. So if you see something of me, it was not me.”

The power of editing software these days certainly poses a concern for many high profile influencers, and there is no doubt that there will be incidents much like this one in the near future.

xQc slams viewers hating on female Twitch streamers for their success

Published: 7/Dec/2020 6:58 Updated: 7/Dec/2020 13:19

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
xQc Female Twitch Streamers
xQc

xQc

xQc slammed viewers who hate on female streamers for their success on Twitch, explaining that they are the minority in a male-dominant industry, and it’s unfair to say “they only made it because they’re hot.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is wholesome at the best of times and controversial at the worst of times. However, his highlights and his lowlights have both helped him become one of the highest-earning streamers on Twitch.

xQc mostly focuses on playing games, but sometimes he finds himself thrown into a situation where he comments on important issues. It happens when viewers pop questions and make comments mid-stream.

In his latest stream, he slammed some viewers who claimed female streamers have an easier time finding success on Twitch, especially if they’re attractive. He explained that it’s statistically incorrect.

xQc Female Twitch Streamers
xQc
xQc took a stand against people who hate on female Twitch streamers for being successful.

“Successful girls in streaming are literally the very, very, very, minority,” he said. “That’s just how it is.” Female streamers have been making strides in recent years. However, in a list of Twitch streamers ranked by followers, 22 of the top 25 are male.

“There isn’t a lot of… crazy successful streamer girls because it’s a male-dominant sector,” he added. “So whenever there’s one or two that arrive, why do people always immediately assume… they only made it because they’re hot?”

“There’s like 2000 successful guys, and when there’s one girl that succeeds, you feel threatened enough to discredit their success,” he said. “B**ch, there’s only one. There’s only one per two thousand. Why do you feel so threatened?”

Some people will disagree with xQc. However, many more will agree, and the statistics back up his claims.

In the end, it’s not about who’s wrong and who’s right. The point xQc is trying to make is that it’s wrong to discredit female streamers for their success on Twitch.

If anything, people should encourage and support female streamers to help narrow the gap. Hopefully, one day, there will be an equal amount of successful streamers from all walks of life.