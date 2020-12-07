Charli D’Amelio speaks out on “110% fake” photoshopped swimsuit photo - Dexerto

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on her podcast about a photoshopped picture of her without a bikini top on that spread through the internet, imploring her fans not to believe everything they see on the internet.

Charli D’Amelio has skyrocketed to the top of TikTok in the past year, hitting an enormous 100 million followers on the platform back in November.

While she’s primarily known for her dance content in short video form, she and her sister Dixie have gone on to branch out into a variety of new industries, and have even started their own podcast together called ‘2 Chix.’

In the past, Dixie and Addison Rae have expressed their discomfort with inappropriate ‘deepfakes’ of them that were circulating on social media, the young stars feeling violated even if the image was not actually them in reality.

Now, 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on the 2 Chix podcast about a similar instance of inappropriate editing of photos of her that have been ‘leaked’ on the internet.

“So everyone kept talking about, ‘did you see that photo of Charli? Did you see that photo of Charli?’ And I was like, ‘what are you guys talking about?’ I was so confused,” Charli explained.

Elaborating on the photo in question, she said “someone took a screenshot of a TikTok of mine, from I don’t even know how long ago. And I was wearing a swimsuit. And they photoshopped my swimsuit top off. And tried to ‘expose’ me with it, as if the original video is not still posted on my account.”

Topic starts at 10:19

While the image seems too outrageous to take seriously, the star explained that people are often quick to believe what they see on the internet, saying “all of the people that follow me were like ‘yeah that’s 110% fake.’ But people believe it!”

She ended by sending a message to her followers, many of them who will still be very young. “Anyway, don’t believe everything you see on the internet. I was not going to address this because it’s just stupid, but I felt like it was important to get that out there. So if you see something of me, it was not me.”

The power of editing software these days certainly poses a concern for many high profile influencers, and there is no doubt that there will be incidents much like this one in the near future.