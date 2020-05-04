Charli D'Amelio slams critics over "underaged" body shaming comments

TikTok star and internet sensation Charli D’Amelio is hitting back at rude comments from critics, one of whom accused her of showing too much skin at 16-years-old on the viral video platform.

Charli D’Amelio has become a massive presence across social media over the past year, rising to the top as TikTok’s most-followed account in March due to her viral dance clips.

However, fame isn’t all sunshine and roses, as D’Amelio has found out as of late, having battled mean comments about her body left and right in the past few weeks.

It doesn’t look like the negativity is stopping anytime soon, either, as the TikTokker hit back at yet another message that accused her of showing too much skin at a young age — even appearing to insult her and other young girls for the pictures they choose to post online.

“Tbh, I hate body shaming,” the comment began, “But this is how girls become w**res. She legit posts bikini pics and she is underaged… Which I don’t agree with, at all.”

It doesn’t look like these insults are getting under D’Amelio’s skin, though, as evidenced by her scathing reply to the anonymous commenter that made sure to point out how suspect their concern about her body actually is.

“Very fishy that you would say this about me,” she wrote in response to the troll. “Next time, I will be sure to wear my full body snowsuit to the beach!”

very fishy that you would say this about me... next time i will be sure to wear my full body snowsuit to the beach! 😎 pic.twitter.com/9VILuByUQx — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) May 4, 2020

This far from the first time she’s encountered similar comments about her age in regards to her content, either; celebrity commentator Perez Hilton likewise hit out at D’Amelio for posting TikToks in a bikini earlier this year, writing, “Anyone else think it's inappropriate for a 15-year-old to dance to this?”

perez hilton literally shamed @charlidamelio (15) for wearing a bathing suit. charli was literally at the beach.

his excuse for this behavior was that he’s gay. but no matter who you are, attempting to diss a minor for what they’re wearing is not right. pic.twitter.com/JYtMzqqnJ3 — u on simp shit 𖤐 ⚅ 94 (@playbcybabe) March 5, 2020

Since then, the now sixteen-year-old internet sensation has been battling criticism concerning her weight — as has fellow star Addison Rae, with both girls speaking out on the issue in a series of Tweets in late April.

why don’t we all just be respectful and understand that we should just be kind and uplift everyone instead of trying to bring others down and i’ve seen these videos about me my friends and complete strangers but it doesn’t matter who you’re doing it to- — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 27, 2020

Although it doesn’t look like the hate is letting up anytime soon, it’s safe to say that these TikTokker’s can hold their own — and they’re not afraid to bite back!