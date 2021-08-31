Charli D’Amelio slammed by photographer for ‘stealing’ his pictures for her book

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has been accused by a photographer of using his photos in her book, ‘Essentially Charli,’ without asking his permission — leading him to claim she’s made “millions” off his work.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator and one of the world’s biggest influencers right now.

Boasting over 123 million followers on TikTok alone, Charli has amassed quite an empire for herself. Thus far, she’s scored her very own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, snagged a major makeup collab with Morphe, and even released her own book (all while her family filmed a reality TV show for Hulu).

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Charli’s book is becoming a point of contention after a photographer by the name of Jake Doolittle claimed the starlet used his photos in the publication without his permission.

In a series of deleted tweets, Doolittle accused Charli of making “millions” off his work with her book, which included a photo that showed her performing an aerial dance move that’s available for viewing on her Instagram page, using his tag as credit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by cd (@charlidamelio)

“I feel like people are misconstruing what I’m saying,” Doolittle clarified after the situation gained traction online. “NOBODY asked to use my photos. I was never told the photos would be in the book. A credit in a book means nothing when they don’t have your permission.”

Advertisement

Doolittle went on to throw a bit of shade Charli’s way with another tweet — but, at the time of writing, all his posts about the situation have been taken offline.

It’s unclear what prompted the photographer to remove his posts about the issue, and Charli has yet to speak out on the situation at the time of publishing.

For now, it looks like fans and critics alike are left in the dark regarding any compensation for Doolittle and how Charli feels about his concerns.