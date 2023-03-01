Charli D’Amelio shuts down rumors that her friendship with Avani Gregg is over

Charli D’Amelio is cheekily shutting down rumors about her friendship with Avani Gregg after fans speculated that the TikTok besties were on the outs.

Charli D’Amelio is currently embroiled in drama surrounding her friendship with BFF Avani Gregg, another major TikTok star with over 43 million followers on the platform.

Charli and Avani have been besties for years now. The two even have matching tattoos, and Charli notably defended Avani amid rumors that her ex-boyfriend cheated on her last year.

However, their friendship was called into question late last month after fans peeped a potentially shady TikTok from Avani that some viewers thought was calling out Charli for not hanging out with her in Milan.

Another post also pointed to this possibility, which showed Avani flipping off the camera set to J. Cole’s ‘My Life,’ including the lyrics: “If you betray me, you dead to me / I disrespect you, respectfully.”

Charli D’Amelio gives cheeky clapback to Avani Gregg friendship rumors

Despite all the hullabaloo, it looks like these TikTokers’ friendship is stronger than ever. Shortly after the rumors began, Charli posted a photo to her Instagram stories showing a weighted stuffed elephant plush toy.

This isn’t just any stuffed animal; Avani notably gifted the elephant to Charli as a special present, and Charli even takes it with her just about everywhere.

“I try to take it on every vacation or travel destination I go to, but I mostly like it for when I’m home by myself and Rebel, my dog, isn’t at the house,” she said in an interview with SELF.

It’s clear that the elephant means a lot to Charli, and is a symbol of her friendship with Avani. While neither TikToker has directly referenced the rumors surrounding them, many feel as though Charli’s pic was a tasteful clapback to the theories about their as-yet unconfirmed bestie breakup.

