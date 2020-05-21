Charli D’Amelio shocked as Justin Bieber slides into her DMs

Charli D’Amelio was left at a loss for words after pop sensation Justin Bieber unexpectedly slid into her DMs during an Instagram Live video.

D’Amelio has become a huge internet celebrity herself, becoming the most followed person on TikTok with well over 50 million followers, and she’s clearly caught the attention of the right people.

While chatting with her followers on Instagram Live, a comment from Bieber himself appeared on-screen and she was immediately shocked at him asking her to check her Direct Messages.

Advertisement

“That’s a joke,” she said when she finally found the words to reply. “That was a joke… Please tell me somebody screenshotted that.”

After flustering for a moment, Charli said “Okay, I will, thank you,” though still clearly in disbelief at what had just happened.

Advertisement

Obviously, this sent fans into a frenzy, and many expected Bieber to be requesting some kind of TikTok collaboration as he’s been creating a lot of content on there himself.

However, it turned out to be for much more selfless reasons, as not long after the DM was sent, Bieber posted a huge video compilation of a number of stars including D’Amelio, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and more wishing his younger sister, Jazmyn, a happy 12th birthday.

Although Bieber removed the video just two hours later, a number of fans managed to get a hold of the footage, and D’Amelio’s birthday wishes can be seen below.

Advertisement

Although it’s not quite the collaboration many fans were hoping for, there’s no doubt that this was still a great idea, with Bieber making his little sister’s dreams come true thanks to some of her favorite stars.

Who knows – maybe the two will collaborate in the future. It’s definitely not an impossibility, and he’s already made videos with the likes of David Dobrik, so we might see them pairing up soon enough.