Charli D'Amelio reveals she suffers from eating disorder in apology post

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio got called out by critics after an older video resurfaced, which showed her lipsyncing to a song with the lyrics “count your calories” — but her forthcoming apology post revealed a shocking fact about the influencer.

Charli D’Amelio reigns as the undisputed queen of TikTok, boasting a whopping 85 million followers on the application due to her viral dancing videos and collaborations with other personalities.

However, 16-year-old Charli is no stranger to backlash, having come under fire in the past for a multitude of various offenses in the eyes of critical viewers — but this latest outrage against the TikToker caused her to reveal a major secret about herself.

After an Instagram “stan” page shared a TikTok of Charli lipsyncing to Beach Bunny's 'Prom Queen' — a song with the lyrics “count your calories" — the youngest D’Amelio sibling began to receive some criticism for the video, and responded to the matter in an Instagram Stories post.

However, Charli’s apology wasn’t what haters were expecting; instead, she revealed that she suffers from an eating disorder, and had struggled with speaking out the matter publicly.

“I’ve been afraid to share that I have an eating disorder, but ultimately, I hope that by sharing this, I can help someone else,” she wrote. “I know eating disorders are something that so many people are also battling behind closed doors.”

“To anyone I could have hurt by unintentionally playing a song and not realizing that those lyrics could have triggered you, I deeply and truly apologize,” she added. “I hope you now that I never intended to cause you harm.”

After publishing the statement, many fans came out en masse against the Instagram stan page, claiming that Charli’s video was merely part of an older bandwagon trend and that the lyrics weren’t worth calling her out over in the first place.

Charli isn’t the only TikToker to have recently opened up about her personal struggles, either; Nessa Barrett also admitted she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression, marking a careful reminder to internet critics that influencers are also people — even if you only ever see them from behind a cellphone screen.