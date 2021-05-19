Charli D’Amelio reveals one regret from her TikTok success - Dexerto

TikTok’s queen Charli D’Amelio might be the most followed star on the entire platform, but it doesn’t come without challenges and, as it turns out, she has just one regret from her sudden fame.

With more than 115 million followers on TikTok alone, 17-year-old Charli virtually runs the app, even taking her family along with her for the ride, with her older sister Dixie amassing more than 50 million followers and her parents also capitalizing off the fame with their own social following and even a podcast.

Not only that, but the family has their own reality television show in the works, which is set to show behind-the-scenes footage of the day-to-day lives and multiple money-making enterprises such as the sisters’ merch Social Tourist, Dixie’s music career, and their big-name brand partnerships.

However, so much fame comes with some huge challenges. Both Dixie and Charli have spoken about online hate in the past as one of the most challenging aspects of their careers, but for the queen of TikTok herself, she appears to only have one real regret.

Speaking to the magazine Gotham in an interview, Charli said she “definitely” regrets how her success has made her grow up fast.

“I think that’s just how it is when you’re thrown into this and everyone’s saying you have to be a role model, you have to be this person. You’re like, ‘Oh, well, I still kind of need one of those myself.’ I feel like when I am 20 years old maybe I will be a great role model, but right now I’m learning with everyone else.”

Thankfully, Charli has her entire family with her, who understand the trials of social media stardom and can support her when she needs it.