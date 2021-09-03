Charli D’Amelio reveals “funny” reason she won’t attend the Met Gala amid backlash

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is one of many influencers rumored to be attending the 2021 Met Gala — and she’s received a major amount of backlash over the purported guest list that’s been circling the internet.

The 2021 Met Gala is going down this month, and fashion fans all over the world couldn’t be more excited. It’s one of the most prestigious events of the year, after all, featuring a stacked guest list of the who’s who of the A-List celebrity world.

So, when a leaked seating chart for the event began circling on social media, fashionistas were shocked and outraged — as it featured a slew of influencers sitting between various movie stars and music artists.

Among those named on the list were the likes of Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, and Charli D’Amelio, all of whom immediately became a subject of contention in multiple threads roasting them for allegedly attending such a high-profile event.

Is Charli D’Amelio really attending the Met Gala?

While the list has since been deemed a fake, that isn’t stopping the backlash… but Charli D’Amelio isn’t too bothered by comments.

During an interview with Sirius XM, Charli was asked about all the hate she’s been getting over the guest list, and she had a pretty hilarious answer.

“The funny thing about this is, I’m not even old enough to go to the Met Gala,” the 17-year-old TikTok sensation said. “But I have gotten so much hate about that! I was like, ‘Guys, I can’t even go!'”

That being said, Charli would be absolutely down to sit between the likes of Kylie Jenner and the Weeknd (if the fake seating chart were actually real, that is).

For now, it doesn’t look like Charli will be attending the event, after all… but there’s no word yet if the rumors about Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain are true or not, although Addison did have a pretty perfect comeback for people memeing the situation.