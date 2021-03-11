Charli D’Amelio reveals Dixie stole their mom’s car on Jimmy Fallon - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio has exposed her sister Dixie on national television for stealing their mom’s car after appearing on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

TikTok’s biggest star Charli D’Amelio appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon almost exactly a year after she made her talk show debut, and this time she was with her sister Dixie.

Since Charli D’Amelio’s rapid rise to fame, becoming the most followed star on the app, the D’Amelios have become the royal family of TikTok. Recently, Charli even overtook PewDiePie as the most followed creator on a single platform with more than 109 million followers.

Dixie D’Amelio has also rapidly grown in popularity, joining the Hype House alongside Charli before they both quit when they quickly outgrew the collective. Dixie also launched a music career.

It’s no surprise that Jimmy Fallon wanted the famous sisters on his show. This time last year, Charli was fast approaching 50 million followers on the platform and she has now more than doubled that.

After the success of the past year, and numerous huge projects that have now expanded far beyond TikTok itself, both Dixie and Charli had much to talk about with Jimmy, but not before Jimmy decided to play a little game to see how close the sisters really are.

In one segment of the show, Jimmy played a game where one sister would wear noise-canceling headphones while he asked a personal question about the other. The talk show host asked Charli to reveal something rebellious Dixie had done that their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, still don’t know about.

Hesitant to get Dixie in trouble, Charli thought hard about what she could actually give away, before eventually revealing that when in high school, Dixie had stolen their mom’s car to go to a friend’s house.”I think she just wanted to be rebellious once, I don’t know. She stopped there.”

Clearly Charli still felt guilty for what she just said, “I don’t want to get her in trouble! Sorry mom!” but when Dixie was asked the same question about herself, she gave the same answer, which relieved Charli as it turned out their Mom and Dad already knew.

Dixie was likely relieved to give the same answer too, so she didn’t have to admit two things she’d done that broke the rules.

Either way, fans will surely have loved to have seen how Heidi and Marc D’Amelio first reacted when Dixie told them the truth.