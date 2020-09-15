Charli D'Amelio responds to fan outrage over her partying habits

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has come under fire for attending parties and eating at restaurants in spite of the current global health crisis, and she has finally addressed the issue in an Instagram Live stream.

Charli D’Amelio is just one of many high-profile influencers facing backlash for attending crowded parties in these uncertain times, with names like Bryce Hall, Jake Paul, James Charles and more coming under scrutiny.

However, the responses from these personalities seems widely varied, with Bryce Hall claiming he’s halting his partying ways altogether while Jake Paul continues to live it up in spite of Los Angeles city ordinances.

Charli D’Amelio, on the other hand, is assuring her viewers that she is being as safe as possible by undergoing routine testing and wearing masks, as told during an Instagram Live stream she held on September 14.

“I am being safe,” she began. “Before I do anything, I get a rapid test to make sure that I’m not being unsafe with what I’m doing, because I obviously do care about everyone. Outside dinners in California [are] also something that everyone is allowed to do, and if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t be going.”

“I make sure I wear my mask when I walk in,” she continued. “I eat, I don’t have my mask on, I leave, I put my mask back on, so I make sure I’m being safe. Throughout this, I’ve been getting tests at least once a week and wearing masks whenever I’m out.”

The star went on to detail the safety precautions surrounding the photoshoots she’s attended during this time, noting that she must have a negative test to do any filming.

“I feel like that’s very important for you guys to know so you don’t think I’m just being careless,” she added. “...but I do appreciate you guys for holding me accountable.”

Despite Charli’s reassuring comments, many critics aren’t happy with her response, still taking issue with the TikTok star for going out and attending parties and dinners while concerns around the current health issue are at an all-time high — especially considering the ongoing smoke and pollution in Southern California.

For now, the issue remains one that both influencers and their viewers wrestle with as uncertainties continue to mount — and influencers continue to influence.