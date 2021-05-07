Charli D’Amelio responds after trolls take over birthday Twitter hashtag - Dexerto

On a new episode of the 2 Chix podcast, Charli D’Amelio responded to hate she received on her 17th birthday after trolls took over a hashtag dedicated to her.

With over 100 million followers, Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s biggest star, and while being in the spotlight has earned her tons of insane opportunities, she has also faced a huge level of backlash from haters.

After she and sister Dixie appeared at the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren Triller fight to present belts to the winners, the pair both came under fire online, with commenters calling their presence ‘cringy.’

On May 1 Charli turned 17, and while she received a huge amount of love from friends and fans online, some people made it their mission to send hate towards the star.

In a new episode of the 2 Chix podcast, Charli addressed the comments she received on the day.

“I think it was better that I stayed off social media because I got a lot of hate on my birthday,” she said. “Which kinda sucks, like it’s my birthday, you know, it should be a fun day. But since I wasn’t on my phone I didn’t really get to see too much of it so it didn’t really let me down.”

She went on to say: “I know there was a trending hashtag for my birthday and it was just filled with hate. I literally clicked on it so surprised and so ready to be like ‘oh my goodness’ and start replying to people and everything. And then it was like, ‘no we actually hate you’ and I was like ‘okay that’s enough phone time for today.”

However, Charli made sure that she stayed positive on her birthday, and didn’t let the hate get to her too much. “I was obviously with my friends. So, even they were like ‘just don’t be on your phone today, just don’t do it.’ It’s not even worth it, it really wasn’t. It was my birthday, that was my day to have fun and have a great day, and it was a day that was about me.”

“It’s literally just trolls on Twitter so I can’t really get upset about it or anything, because it wasn’t for any reason, like I didn’t do anything, it was just because people don’t like to see other people having happiness go on in their life, I guess. But yeah, that didn’t really bother me.”

While Charli’s position as the most followed creator on TikTok has earned her some negative attention, she seems to be keeping a level head about the situation.