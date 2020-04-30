Charli D'Amelio lookalike responds to claims she's now copying Avani

A TikTok star who came under fire for attempting to look like and imitate Charli D’Amelio has now found herself being accused of trying to copy fellow TikTok personality Avani – and has hit back at the accusations.

Ellie Zeiler first started to gain traction on TikTok when comparisons were drawn between herself and the platform’s most-followed star, Charli D’Amelio. The resemblance between the two is uncanny, but many accused her of copying D’Amelio’s actions and mannerisms, too.

Though the dust on that drama seems to have settled, a new one has been reignited with people saying that she’s now copying Avani, who has 18 million followers herself on TikTok.

Avani, like many of her peers, is well known for her upbeat style of videos, with dancing, comedy and trending challenges all playing an integral role in her growth on TikTok.

The video that blew her up, though, was a ‘clown check’ video, in which she says “clown check” and transitions to her covered in make-up to look like a clown. It’s something many users before and after her did, but now Zeiler has imitated it with something similar, and fans aren’t impressed.

Posting the TikTok in the early hours of April 30, other users were quick to call her out for “trying to be Avani,” and asking why she’s copying the stars, while many simply said that it’s a common trend that many TikTokkers are doing, not just Avani and Zeiler.

Zeiler, who has 2.6m followers herself, responded to one of the comments accusing her of “trying to be Avani,” denying the allegation but saying Avani is “the QUEEN of these types of videos.”

Ellie is clearly trying to pay a compliment and homage to some of the bigger names on TikTok, but it appears that some simply aren’t happy with it, unwilling to accept that she isn’t trying to imitate her more popular peers.

Whether or not she’s copying Avani, Charli or anyone else is unknown to everyone except Ellie Zeiler herself, but she’s clearly having enough success herself to not have to copy them.