Charli D'Amelio & JLo have adorable FaceTime after filming music video

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has delighted fans by announcing in a YouTube video that she’d be featuring in Jennifer Lopez's new music video, sharing the filming process with her fans and even the FaceTime between her and JLo.

Since Charli D’Amelio shot to international fame on viral video app TikTok, gaining 88 million followers within the space of just over a year, she has by no means been short of incredible opportunities.

She even partnered up with Dunkin’ Donuts to make her iconic iced coffee part of the set menu, appropriately called ‘The Charli,’ a cold brew coffee with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. She also teamed up with Morphe for a makeup line with her TikTok star sister Dixie.

And, of course, she’s not short of celebrity interaction. Charli has said on multiple occasions that her biggest dream was to dance with Jennifer Lopez, and that dream became a reality in February when Charli starred in a TikTok with Jennifer dancing to her hit song ‘On the Floor' as part of her Super Bowl challenge.

Clearly JLo loved Charli as much as Charli loves her, as she invited her to perform in her new music video for the song ‘Pa’Ti,’ which Charli revealed in a September 24 vlog.

She took fans with her via her vlog to the video set, where Charli said she filmed “two scenes” and then showed off her incredible dancing in front of a green screen, looking delighted to be a part of a production for her favorite star.

Things only got better when the director yelled cut, and Charli was told there was someone on the phone for her, only for it to be Jennifer Lopez herself. “How’s it going, are they treating you good?” she asked the TikTok star.

Topic starts at 6:27

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAt4DQtgYwM

Charli insisted that everyone was amazing, but Jennifer still jokingly threatened to “beat anybody up if they don’t treat you good.” She goes on to say that “I really love that you’re doing this for us. You are a sweetheart, you’re adorable,” and even tells Charli that her young daughters love her, saying things like “I love her more everyday.”

The call ends with Charli sweetly thanking Jennifer for being able to be a part of the video, looking in disbelief that she was able to have another chat with her idol.

The music video for ‘Pa’Ti’ is now live on JLo’s YouTube channel, having gained over 1 million views within 13 hours, with Charli featuring at both the start and the end.