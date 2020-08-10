Charli D'Amelio hits out at TikTok trolls body shaming Kouvr

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has hit out at trolls on the platform body shaming fellow Hype House member Kouvr Annon, who wrote a lengthy statement herself regarding the issue.

Despite her young age, Charli has faced her fair share of criticism online thanks to her TikTok fame, but this time the shoe was on another foot and she opted to practice what she preaches, standing up for her friend after a hateful TikTok video was posted about her.

In the original video, the troll used a popular sound, but cut it off when it said “fat,” leaving a picture of Kouvr on the screen.

Both Charli and Kouvr commented on the video, imploring the user to do better and not be disrespectful, but they also took to social media to spread a wider message for more to see.

Kouvr herself wrote a long statement, explaining that she’s struggled with her body image for a long time and that she “constantly hated the way she looked.”

At the end of her statement, she reminded readers that “before you take the time out of your day to tear someone down, you could just as easily lift someone up.”

Charli posted two tweets several hours later. In the first, she simply implored her followers to “stop body shaming,” but followed it up with another, more insightful one.

“I can’t understand why some people think it’s okay to talk about someone’s looks, weight, sexual identity, etc in a negative way,” she said, adding that it can be hurtful to not only the intended recipient but others in similar boats, too.

i can’t understand why some people think it’s okay to talk about someone’s looks, weight, sexual identity, etc in a negative way this can be hurtful to not only the person you are making fun of but also the people that look like or identify with what you are saying is a “problem” — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 10, 2020

Obviously, and unfortunately, online trolls are part and parcel of social media fame. It goes without saying that body shaming is not acceptable, and seeking to hurt others online shouldn’t be used for cheap laughs.

Charli and Kouvr have both made that abundantly clear now — hopefully it helps the original troll see the error of his ways.