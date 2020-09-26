Charli D'Amelio has broken a Guinness World Record on TikTok

At just sixteen years old, Charli D'Amelio is continuing in her quest for world domination. She's an influencer, multi-millionaire and now, a Guinness World Record holder!

In the past year, the name Charli D'Amelio has become almost synonymous with TikTok. As a former member of influencer hub the Hype House, her internet fame has skyrocketed in unprecedented ways.

With 89.1 followers on TikTok, she is by far the most-followed influencer on the platform. She also has 29.7 million Instagram followers and 4.3 million followers on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, her Guinness World Record is down to her astronomical TikTok following. In the 2021 book, she holds the prestigious title of "Most Followers on TikTok".

Her official entry, which can be found in the book or on the official Guinness World Records website, reads as follows:

“Charli D’Amelio (USA) became the first person with 50 million TikTok followers on 22 Apr 2020. By 30 Apr, she had 52,037,851 fans. She reached the top spot in just 10 months, having begun uploading dance clips to the video platform in summer 2019."

D'Amelio announced the achievement in an Instagram story earlier this month, simply commenting: "this is crazy!!! [sic]"

With a net worth of $4 million, D'Amelio has made an established career for herself off the back of the platform.

As well as making a fortune from numerous sponsorship deals and merchandise, Charli along with her sister - fellow content creator Dixie D'Amelio - partnered with Morphe cosmetics to release their own palette, Morphe 2 alongside their own nail polish line.

D'Amelio is also set to release a book in the December entitled: Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real.

Which man holds the record for most TikTok followers?

The 2021 Guinness World Records book also contains a world record for the man with the most TikTok followers; and this is a record held by internet personality and illusionist Zach King.

King, 30, boasts 49.8 million TikTok followers. He is also an established content creator on YouTube, and previously made waves on Vine and musical.ly.

The book's official entry for King is as follows:

"The most followed male on TikTok is Zach King (USA), with 41,386,005 followers as of 20 April 2020, according to SocialTracker. Best known for his magic tricks and special effects, or what he calls "digital sleight of hand", King has built on his strong fanbases already established on YouTube and former short video platform Vine to become one of TikTok's leading stars."

It's clear to see that both Charli and Zach have dedicated a lot of time and effort into their content, so it is great to see that a lot of this hard work has paid off. Congratulations to them both!