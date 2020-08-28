Charli D'Amelio grosses fans out with shocking nose surgery video

TikTok’s most-followed creator, Charli D’Amelio, has finally released the behind-the-scenes footage following her journey through nose surgery — and it’s got some fans totally freaked out.

Charli D’Amelio shocked fans with an unexpected TikTok in early July, which showed the star laying down on a hospital bed with gauze taped over her nose, where blood could clearly be seen seeping through the fabric.

“Surgery is done, and I am so beyond excited that I was finally able to fix my breathing!” D’Amelio captioned the video. “And soon I will be able to be in dance classes again!”

@charlidamelio surgery is done and i am so beyond excited that i was finally able to fix my breathing!!!!! and soon i will be able to be in dance classes again!!! ? ♬ original sound - sunrisemusic

Over a month later, Charli has finally unveiled the arduous process behind correcting her nasal problems — and it was no picnic, to say the least.

In the 16-minute-long video, D’Amelio reveals that she’d suffered a broken nose and a septal hematoma, the latter of which occurred after she and a friend accidentally bumped heads.

D’Amelio explained in a Tweet prior to her video that she’d broken her nose in August, and ever since then, had experienced breathing problems in her right nostril (which she humorously showcased by giving fans an up-close-and-personal look up her nose).

Her surgery process took a number of trips to the doctor’s office, during which she received some filler in a part of her nose where the cartilage was nearly nonexistent.

That’s not all; Charli even fainted during bloodwork, leading to a tense moment that had her camerawoman a bit frazzled, to say the least.

However, the most shocking part of the video took place when Charli’s surgeon, Dr. Raj Kanodia, literally scraped out pieces of her septum and cartilage, which was done in full view of the camera.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yuuLiakYss0

Needless to say, some fans were totally freaked out by the gruesome procedure — but thankfully, it looks like Charli is free and clear to dance again, with her nose having been fully healed and recovered to bust a move.

“It was something that I really needed to do so that I could enjoy dancing again!” Charli said of the procedure. “I couldn't be anymore thankful to Dr. Kanodia for taking such good care of me, he did the best job ever.”