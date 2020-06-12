Charli D’Amelio fuels Chase Hudson relationship rumors in new TikTok

TikTok superstar Charli D’Amelio has added further fuel to the speculation that she and Chase Hudson are reuniting and trying their relationship again.

As TikTok has blown up and made a number of new stars, fans have become obsessed with checking out things behind the posts – be it where their favorite TikToker is living, what they do in their free time, or who they’re choosing to be friends with and even date.

The biggest of this bunch of new stars is Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old has 62.4 million followers on TikTok and up until a few months ago, had been dating Chase Hudson, otherwise known as Lil Huddy. It’s become a relationship that fans are determined to know the ins and outs of, and Charli has sparked new rumors of them dating again.

On June 10, the more popular half of the D’Amelio sisters posted a brand-new TikTok of herself dancing in a pool until she was joined by Hudson after she ‘reeled’ him in. The caption of the post, which was simply ‘The Boy,’ prompted fans to ask questions if the pair had rekindled their relationship.

Hudson himself followed things up with another clip of the pair interacting, however, he didn’t offer any clear insight either. His upload was simply captioned ‘long time no see bruv,’ with some fans taking it as a sign of them just being friends.

As the pair have been pretty vague about their relationship, it is difficult to say if they’re back together or just hanging out as friends and creating videos as two of the biggest TikTokers around.

Plenty of fans would be delighted if they were dating again, however, the D’Amelio sisters have been coy on their future after it was confirmed that they had parted ways with the Hype House. It very much remains to be seen as to what they’re doing on multiple fronts, and fans will just have to wait and see if Charli says anything further about Chase.