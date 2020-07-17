Charli D'Amelio explains why she needed surgery to fix her nose

Charli D’Amelio has revealed to her 71.7 million TikTok followers that she recently underwent surgery for a breathing issue which stopped her from attending dance classes.

The 16-year-old is TikTok’s top creator and grew to fame for lip-syncing, dancing, and collaborating with other famous creators such as Chase Hudson. Outside of TikTok Charli is also a competitive dancer.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Charli showed herself in a hospital with tape around her nose and gauze underneath with some blood.

The caption says: “Surgery is done and I am so beyond excited that I was finally able to fix my breathing!!!! And soon I will be able to be in dance classes again!!”

Hundreds of thousands of users commented wishing her well including singer Charli Puth who wrote: “I did this surgery too, it changed my life. The craziest part is when they take the stints out and you can breathe perfectly for the first time.”

Other TikTok stars who expressed their sympathies included onlyjayus and gabrielabee.

The video currently has more than 30 million views after only being up for 14 hours, and has more than 7.5 million likes.

In April, Charli first let her followers know about her breathing problems via Twitter. She wrote: “Fun story time so I broke my nose in august and ever since then I have had breathing problems in my right nostril.

fun story time so i broke my nose in august and ever since then i have had breathing problems in my right nostril i was supposed to have surgery in november and to fix it but then i started having problems in my left nostril and now i can barley breathe out of my nose at all — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) April 5, 2020

“I was supposed to have surgery in November and to fix it but then I started having problems in my left nostril and now I can barely breathe out of my nose at all”

Charli was recently involved in some explosive drama between TikTok’s biggest stars after she revealed that ex-boyfriend Chase “lilhuddy” Hudson had cheated on her when they were dating. Chase wrote a long apology on Instagram earlier this week and said he wanted to set a “better example” for his followers.