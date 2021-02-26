Charli D’Amelio “creeped out” by Twitter threads about her feet & stomach - Dexerto

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio explained on the 2 Chix podcast with sister Dixie that she is “creeped out” by bizarre Twitter threads that compile zoomed-in images of her feet and torso.

In little over a year, 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio went from being an ordinary teen to a global superstar, all thanks to her overwhelmingly popular dance videos on video-sharing app TikTok.

Advertisement

She’s so popular, in fact, that she has over 100 million followers on the platform, making her the only person to reach that milestone and therefore the most followed person on the app.

While her success story has allowed her some amazing business opportunities, like getting her own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, along with allowing her to meet and befriend some of her favorite creators like David Dobrik, internet fame definitely comes with its downsides.

Advertisement

In the past, the star has spoken up on issues regarding a picture of her in a swimsuit that was photoshopped inappropriately, that people tried to claim was a real photo. She implored her fans, “don’t believe everything you see on the internet.”

Now on the 2 Chix podcast with sister Dixie D’Amelio, Charli has spoken up about a series of weird Twitter threads about her, that focus on posting pictures on parts of her body.

Advertisement

“You know what I wanted to talk about?” she began. “On Twitter, I saw something that freaked me out a bit. There are like a solid five Twitter threads, dedicated to my feet.” Dixie said she heard of a similar thing happening to someone else too, describing them as “one of those spam things.”

Topic starts at 7:28

Advertisement

The star continued by saying, “then there was also one for my stomach, which creeped me out a bit.” When Dixie asked whether it was good or bad, Charli replied, “no, it was super sweet, but I was like, hm… They were all like super zoomed-in pictures.”

While the star seems to be taking the strange Twitter threads in fairly good spirits, this kind of bizarre behavior towards popular young stars seems to be commonplace and is yet another obstacle Charli has had to face while in the spotlight.