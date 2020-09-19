Charli D'Amelio, Chase Hudson & more say "bye bye" to TikTok before ban

Numerous TikTok stars have reacted to the news that people in the US will no longer be able to download the viral video sharing app from September 20, news that could signify the beginning of the end for an app that has skyrocketed in popularity within recent years.

Shockwaves were sent through the global TikTok community when Donald Trump signed an August 6 executive order that set a 45-day deadline for the Commerce Department to decide whether Chinese company Bytedance’s apps such as TikTok and WeChat posed a threat to national security.

Advertisement

For a period of time, it appeared that companies such as Microsoft and even Walmart would invest in the US branch of the company in order to allow operations to continue as normal. But with no business deal yet agreed — and the impending Sunday deadline — it appears unlikely that there’s any possibility of the situation improving by that time.

This, of course, poses a risk for creators who have made their platforms through the app, as once this transaction ban is put in place, it will be difficult for the app to operate as it did before and may signal the end of TikTok as we know it.

Advertisement

Some creators on the app have spoken out in response to the shattering news. Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil’ Huddy posted a video in which he pleaded with Trump to “just please let me have the one thing that I like, please.” He even jokingly activated a taser in front of the camera in protest of the upcoming ban.

TikTok queen, Charli D’Amelio — who has almost 90 million followers on the app — uploaded one of her regular dance videos, but subtly referenced the news by captioning it “follow me on Triller,” with a fan replying: “Is this goodbye, Charli?”

Triller is an app structured in a very similar way to TikTok, with endless scrolling and portrait format. It could be a potential candidate for a TikTok replacement if this ban has a detrimental effect on TikTok’s business.

Advertisement

Griffin Johnson retweeted a message that read: “No one is happy more than Griffin that TikTok is getting banned, homeboy been warning you for months that it’s getting banned, but y’all sh*t on him.”

no one is happy more than griffin that tiktok is getting banned, homeboy been warning you for months that it’s getting banned but y’all shat on him — 𝗝𝗼 (@lomlgriffin) September 18, 2020

Sway House member Bryce Hall tweeted a sad, but simple “bye bye TikTok...” Clearly not holding out much hope for the future of the app, now the ban looks like it’s really going ahead.

bye bye tiktok — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) September 18, 2020

TikTok will reportedly be removed from the US app store on September 20 if no further deal is arranged by then. Anyone who already has the app will supposedly still be able to use it, but will be unable to further update the app, leaving US users at a disadvantage when ByteDance roll out further updates.