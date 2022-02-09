Charli D’Amelio calls out TikTok over 0 view videos: “Shadowbanned?”

Charli D’Amelio has called out TikTok after noticing some of her latest videos had racked up a grand total of zero views, leaving many of her fans wondering if she’d been shadowbanned.

D’Amelio has some 135 million followers on her account, where she’s racked up a total of 10.5 billion views. As one of the platform’s biggest creators, it’s unusual to see that her account has been changed without notice.

However, on February 9, she seemed none the wiser when her videos wouldn’t upload properly, hinting at a shadowban.

The difference between a shadowban and an outright ban is simple: The former means that the user can still navigate the app as normal, using their login details, but cannot post content.

Whereas, an outright ban would mean Charli is locked out of the application completely.

Has Charli D’Amelio been shadowbanned on TikTok?

The popular content creator – best known for her lip sync videos on TikTok – shared a screenshot showing she has potentially been banned from posting.

She said: “Why? TikTok am I grounded?”

Based on the screenshot she posted, it appears that a total of four videos since February 8 have been uploaded, but not made public due to the ban.

Her last shared video was called ‘on the way to acting class,’ which was posted just 24 hours before the shadowban was suspected.

Charli D’Amelio on TikTok:

Twitter reactions

The replies seem to have formed a consensus over the problem, and it’s extremely likely that a shadowban has been enforced by TikTok – for reasons unknown at the time of writing.

One Twitter user replied: “They really temp banned their biggest creator.”

they really temp banned their biggest creator💀 — 𝖊𝖙𝖍𝖆𝖓𖤐 (@hellboyethan) February 9, 2022

Another advised her on the situation: “Try deleting it and re-downloading it. That’s what I did when I got shadowbanned and it worked for me.”

try deleting it and re downloading it. that’s what i did when i got shadow banned and it worked for me — abbi (@abbismelio) February 9, 2022

Dexerto will continue to monitor this story and keep readers updated with any developments, should they emerge.