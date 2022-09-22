Charli D’Amelio calls Landon Barker romance “freeing” compared to Dixie & Noah relationship

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio says her relationship with Landon Barker is “freeing” compared to big sis Dixie’s romance with Noah Beck, which is currently plagued with breakup rumors from fans.

Charli D’Amelio went public with Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, in June 2022.

Since then, the couple haven’t exactly been super showy with their new romance. Charli notably posted her first TikTok with Landon months after they started dating, and rarely posts pics with her boyfriend to her Instagram stories.

This is a big part of why she finds her relationship with Landon to be “freeing,” as told in an interview with People on September 21.

“We post each other when we want to,” Charli said. “That’s been freeing. I feel like it saves us from any speculation of, ‘Oh, they haven’t seen each other,’ which I’ve seen my sister go through. That is never fun.”

Charli’s answer referenced her sister, Dixie’s, relationship with TikToker Noah Beck, which has been plagued with breakup rumors ever since they started dating back in 2020 and have only amped up after Dixie shaved her head.

Although Dixie and Noah have said multiple times that they’ve merely taken their romance offline for privacy reasons, fans aren’t convinced they’re still an item, as Noah wasn’t seen celebrating with Dixie at her 21st birthday bash and wasn’t in the room when she buzzed her hair short.

Charli feels “lucky” relationship with Landon not under speculation from fans

Charli, by comparison, feels “lucky” that she isn’t dealing with the same amount of speculation regarding her own relationship with Landon.

“I think I’m very lucky to have someone like Landon in my life that I don’t even feel the need to look at my phone and look at that stuff,” she admitted. “I just get to be in the moment with the people that love me.”

That isn’t to say that Charli and Landon haven’t had their fair share of drama since they started dating, as Charli’s ex-boyfriend, Lil Huddy, apparently called her out for being a “homie-hopper” in one of his songs after she and Landon went public.