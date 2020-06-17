Charli D'Amelio breaks silence on Addison Rae drama

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has officially spoken out on the drama surrounding herself and fellow creator Addison Rae, after the latest was exposed for having liked comments questioning D’Amelio’s popularity before her explosive rise to fame.

Rae became the center of internet backlash after these older comments came to light, which had been made in November 2019 underneath a few of her own TikTok videos.

Many of the comments threw shade toward Charli’s appearance and questioned how she had become so popular on the video app, leading fans to doubt their apparent friendship months later — an issue that was also called out by older sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Rae addressed the matter in a lengthy Instagram caption shortly thereafter, clarifying that she hadn’t actually met Charli at the time of liking the comments and had just ended an “extremely toxic and mentally abusive relationship that tore my heart to shreds.”

Rumors quickly circulated around social media regarding the TikTokkers’ friendship in wake of the drama — but it doesn’t look like these two stars are falling out any time soon, in spite of the backlash.

Charli spoke out on the subject in a June 16 interview with the Hollywood Fix, after a reporter questioned the TikTok creator’s apparent beef with her longtime friend Addison.

“Once you’re friends, you just stay friends,” D’Amelio said of the matter. “Things happened in the past. No hard feelings from me whatsoever.”

Her latest comments follow a tweet she had posted prior to the interview, where she seemingly addressed in unfazed fashion: “Teehee, I’m chillin’."

That wasn’t the only bombshell Charli dropped during her time with the Hollywood Fix, either; the star likewise discussed rumors surrounding her reunion with ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson, admitting that they are merely friends with no romantic connotations, at present.

D’Amelio also cleared the air regarding her current relationship with the Hype House, stating that the group are still friends but remain separated on the “business side.”

Addison Rae has yet to respond to these comments on their drama at the time of publication.