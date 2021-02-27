Charli D’Amelio admits she didn’t “physically” write her book - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio has admitted she didn’t “physically” write her new book, Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping It Real, and the revelation sparked mixed reactions among fans.

Surprisingly, the book was a smash hit and became an instant New York Times bestseller. However, some fans weren’t convinced she wrote it herself, and as it turns out, they were right.

Charli opened up about the writing process behind the book on Views with David Dobrik and Jason Nash and admitted she didn’t “physically” write it herself. Instead, she relied on the help of a ghostwriter.

The conversation started when David Dobrik asked Charli, “If you could be granted one wish, what would it be?” Her answer was different from the one she wrote in her book, which prompted her to explain she wrote it “a full year ago.”

After a playful back and forth between the hosts and the D’Amelio sisters, Charli explained how it went down. “I was on a call with [a] woman, so I didn’t actually physically write it,” she said.

“I said the words, she wrote it down, and then she put it in book form,” she added. “That’s how it happened. It went on for a few days, and I was just talking, and she would ask me questions.”

David Dobrik pointed out that it’s common practice, especially among celebrities. “That’s how everybody writes these books,” he said. “It’s really good because then you can get all your thoughts out, and they just record it, and they write it down.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 27:00.

As David said, there’s nothing wrong with how she wrote it. Celebrities often hire ghostwriters to draft and edit their autobiographies and memoirs.

Still, the revelation sparked mixed reactions from fans. Most didn’t think it was a big deal. However, some felt it was dishonest and another case of a celebrity putting their eggs into too many baskets.

In the end, though, it doesn’t change the fact that the book’s content is still based on Charli’s thoughts, views, and perspectives, regardless of who physically wrote it.