Charli D’Amelio admits her Dunkin’ collab is “better” than Ice Spice’s

Charli D’Amelio admitted that she thinks her Dunkin’ collaboration was “better” than Ice Spice’s collab with the coffee chain.

If there’s one thing to know about TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, it’s that she really, really loves Dunkin’ Donuts coffee.

The internet icon even partnered with the brand in the past to get her very own drinks on the menu after openly pining for a deal with the company on Twitter/X back in 2019.

Considering that she drinks “1-3 of their cold brew coffees a day,” it’s safe to say that Charli is a veritable expert on all things Dunkin’… so when asked for her opinion on rapper Ice Spice’s latest Dunkin’ deal, she had some strong thoughts.

PEOPLE / DUNKIN’ Charli D’Amelio scored a couple big collabs with Dunkin’ Donuts in the past.

Charli D’Amelio doesn’t like Ice Spice’s Dunkin’ drink as much as her own

Although it’s been a hot minute since Charli’s last collab with Dunkin’, Ice Spice shook things up in a huge way this September, revealing her own drink with the chain in a hilarious advertisement alongside actor Ben Affleck.

Ice Spice’s drink is chock-full of sugary goodness, coming with caramel drizzle and even Dunkin’s ‘Munchkin’ donut holes. It’s more than just a drink — it’s basically a snack, but Charli D’Amelio doesn’t think the bev lives up to her own drink.

Charli took a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in late September, where she admitted that she doesn’t think the rapper’s Dunkin’ collab is as good as her own.

“Do you think your [Dunkin’] collaboration is better?” Charli’s big sister, Dixie, asked the TikTok star.

“Yes,” Charli said. “I’m sorry! Like, I’m a die-hard fan. I really am.”

When asked if she’s really as big of a Dunkin’ fan as she claims she is, Charli instantly claimed she “shamelessly promotes them so much” and is actually happy that the chain is doing “cool stuff” with other stars in spite of her feelings on Spice’s Dunkin’ drink.

(Topic begins at 10:00)

Thus far, it doesn’t look like Ice Spice has had anything to say about Charli’s latest comments — but she did open up on Matty Healy’s viral comments about her during his “little podcast” in an interview just last week.