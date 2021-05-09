Charli D'Amelio admits that it's "difficult" to enjoy TikTok fame with constant hate - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio may be TikTok’s most-followed content creator, but it isn’t always easy being in the limelight on a social media platform rife with negativity.

TikTok boasts a fairly impressive slew of influencers who have risen to the top of celebrity fame. Names like Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio have burst onto the scene with their own original music and even appearances on late night shows — but not everyone is happy with this new age of social media stars.

While they might be enjoying the fruits of their status, it’s no secret that much of the internet abhors TikTokers for one reason or another (just look at the response to Addison Rae’s segment on the Tonight Show).

Charli D’Amelio is one such TikToker. Boasting over 115 million followers on the viral video app, Charli has started her own clothing line with sister Dixie, won a Kid’s Choice Award, and even scored her very own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts.

Despite her success, the youngest D’Amelio sister has borne the brunt of the internet’s ire for the past year, with many angry commenters upset that she’s become so famous for her dance videos.

On a May 9 episode of Dixie D’Amelio’s Late Night Show, Charli admitted how much the constant negativity on TikTok (and the internet, at large) brings her down despite how much she loves creating videos.

“I feel like when you have opportunities that are so amazing, but an entire world of critiques for your every move, it’s very difficult to find enjoyment in things that are being torn down so much,” the influencer said. “It’s extremely difficult to want to continue doing something that people say how much they hate.”

(Topic begins at 10:00)

That’s not all; the star also spoke on how “overwhelmed” she feels by celebrity life, claiming that she hasn’t exactly found her niche, while her TikTok compatriots move on to other ventures like music and acting.

“I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes. I feel like if I were to go in any direction… I would hate to be that person, which is why I feel like I’ve been holding myself back from trying a lot of new things. I also feel extremely overwhelmed with what’s been going on already.”

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that not everyone gets to see,” she added. “…Everyone kind of already has their thing, and I haven’t found mine yet.”