Charli D’Amelio addresses backlash over her appearance at Jake Paul fight - Dexerto

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has responded to backlash over her appearance at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Triller fight on April 17, after she and Dixie were asked to present the winners’ belts.

Charli D’Amelio remains the most followed creator on TikTok with over 110 million followers on the platform. Her sister Dixie isn’t far behind with over 51 million followers.

Thanks to their tremendous popularity, the sisters have been offered a huge range of opportunities. From starting a podcast to appearing in music videos, and partnering with huge brands like Dunkin’ Donuts, the pair have done it all.

Due to their partnership with video platform Triller, Charli and Dixie along with fellow TikTok star Avani were invited to the highly anticipated fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and MMA fighter Ben Askren.

They were asked to present belts to the winners at the event, but they received a significant amount of backlash from those who felt the TikTokers were out of place at the event.

Dixie responded soon after by saying, “I make you so mad, huh?” and referencing the hate on her Instagram story.

Now in a new episode of the 2 Chix podcast, Charli has given her side to the situation.

She explained that originally the three stars were not supposed to present the belts, but one of the people with Triller asked if that was something they could do. She added that the decision was very last minute, and they only just made it to the ring in time, which is why they were “flustered.”

Charli went on to say: “So people obviously did not like that we were at a boxing match in the first place because we are not boxers, I guess, or big boxing fans. Which I think is funny, because like we were invited to go, and we had a job while we were there, so I feel like it makes sense.”

However, the star did acknowledge the reason some people were confused by her presence, saying, “obviously to some people that’s not going to be their first thought, so I get it. But like, we were told to do it so we did it. It wasn’t like a, ‘oh we wanna do this,’ we were asked to do it so we held up the belts and everything.”

Topic starts at – 12:18 (4:18)

Despite the influx of hate, the TikToker did add that she loved the experience of being at the fight. “It was really fun and I wouldn’t go back and change it because people were being mean on social media cause they were going to be mean either way. It didn’t really bother me when they were saying stuff because we were just having so much fun.”

Charli has had a busy calendar recently, as she also starred in ex-boyfriend and fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson’s music video for his song ‘America’s Sweetheart,’ with her dance performance getting huge praise from fans. The stars have however confirmed that the video was not an indication they are getting back together, and they remain “just friends.”