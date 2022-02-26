Charli D’Amelio explains why she doesn’t edit her acne out of photos

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has revealed why she doesn’t edit her acne out of photos after fans praised her for recent Instagram selfies.

17-year-old Charli D’Amelio is the most followed account on TikTok, with over 130 million followers on that platform alone. She’s best known for her viral dance videos, and has a hugely loyal fanbase that is growing by the day.

In February, Charli posted a series of selfies to her Instagram that showed her natural skin texture in a post that now has 3.6 million likes, and thousands of fans commented explaining why the images meant so much to them.

“Charli you posting about your acne makes me feel so much better about mine and more comfortable for it to be a normal thing,” one user wrote. Another said: “I have acne and this made my confidence really high I swear. Ty so so much.”

Charli then explained why she’s making the decision to show off her natural skin texture after NBC reporter Kat Tenbarge praised her for not editing out her acne.

“It’s taken me a long time to feel comfortable in my skin but this is how I look and makeup only helps so much,” she wrote. “I have to be confident and learn to love every “imperfection” that I have but each one makes me unique and special in my own way.”

Fans called Charli their “role model” for her stance on confidence, and some praised her for being an inspiration to young girls online.

The TikTok sensation is continuing to get more popular across multiple social media platforms, and it looks like she could even be set to make her acting debut soon, meaning fans have plenty to look forward to from the star in the future.