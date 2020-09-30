Charli D’Amelio accused by TikToker Cameron Henderson of "copying" him

TikTok comedian Cameron Henderson has become the latest to accuse Charli D’Amelio of “copying” his style for her online success.

These are accusations Charli faces on a near-daily basis, so it won’t be anything new for her, who has likely learned to just block out accusations such as these.

That said, Henderson — who goes by the name ‘The King of Weird’ — has around 4 million followers on TikTok alone, not including the 3m+ on other platforms, so his accusations have caused a stir.

But why is he making these accusations against Charli now?

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Henderson uploaded several videos side-by-side, depicting the younger D’Amelio sister dancing alongside videos of him dancing and some of his content.

“Wow! This style looks so familiar!” he said, sarcastically mocking the video. “I just want to be very clear this is MY style (before people say I’m copying her). I’m all for trends… but it's frustrating...”

Finally, he called out the “boldness” of creators such as Charli stealing his style, saying that he “understands recreating jokes or dances” but not someone’s whole style, adding that “many of y’alls favorites have done this to me!”

It’s not completely clear exactly what Cameron is accusing Charli of copying, whether it’s the dances themselves or the fact that he uses multiple versions of himself in these videos.

Regardless, Charli hasn’t responded yet, and given her history of receiving accusations such as these, we’re not sure she ever will. That said, since Henderson is so popular on social media, she might be forced to respond if the accusations pick up any more steam.