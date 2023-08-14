Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan spotted recording new video 7 months after sexual assault allegations

Andrew Callaghan of Channel 5 news has been spotted conducting and filming interviews. It’s the first time he’s been shown producing content since allegations of sexual misconduct were made against him on January 12, 2023.

An image of YouTuber Andrew Callaghan has been shared to the Channel 5 Subreddit that suggests he may be returning to content creation. Since allegations of sexual assault surfaced in January, Callaghan has been on an indefinite hiatus.

Shortly after the release of his HBO-produced documentary This Place Rules, multiple women came forward accusing Callaghan of pressuring them for sexual favors. At the time Callaghan called the accusations “devastating” but eventually admitted to a “pattern of behavior” before checking himself into rehab for alcohol.

On August 13, almost seven months to the day since he announced his hiatus, Callaghan has been captured during what looks to be the production of new videos. Reddit user unproblematicsoldier posted an image taken from an Instagram story that has since been terminated.

The event Callaghan appeared to be reporting on was the National Hobo Convention, held annually in Britt, Iowa. The City of Britt’s website describes the event as one in which “hobos from across the nation come to Britt, Iowa, to celebrate their adventuresome way of life”.

Callaghan has a well-documented interest in the underbelly of unseen Americana and the event certainly fits with that. Using Channel 5 as a vehicle, he’s previously covered a number of similar gatherings including the famous Gathering of the Juggalos.

The National Hobo Convention has run since the year 1900 and features traditions like a memorial, a 10k walk/run, and the coronation of the Hobo King & Queen. In the image posted to the Subreddit, Callaghan appears to be talking with this year’s Hobo King.

Users in the comments had mixed feelings about a potential return from Callaghan with some showing support and others condemning him. “What has he done to earn forgiveness?” one user asked. “All I know he’s done is make a video that addressed that it did indeed happen.”

HBO At his height as a creator, Callaghan even managed to interview Alex Jones.

Since the sexual assault allegations and Callaghan’s address to the victims, no formal charges have been brought forward. The journalistic YouTuber has been quiet since his announcement that he would enter into an alcoholics anonymous program.

Nothing has been posted to Callaghan’s socials in the intervening months including any planned coverage of the National Hobo Convention. It is currently unknown what his plans for the footage are.