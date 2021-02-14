Logo
Chance the Rapper allows Twitch streamer to play his music in exchange for custom PC

Published: 14/Feb/2021 1:43

by Theo Salaun
chance the rapper kristofer yee pc
Instagram, @ChanceTheRapper / Twitter, @KristoferYee

In order to bypass Twitch’s DMCA rules, streamer Kristofer Yee, who builds custom PCs, contacted Chance the Rapper to secure permissions to play his music — and the rapper seems very interested.

Chance the Rapper has a list full of awards and nominations (including four Grammy nods) and a whopping 8.2 million Twitter followers. As an independent artist, the incredibly popular performer is also capable of dictating who is allowed to use his music and who is not.

On the flip side, Yee has amassed quite the reputation building luxurious —often exuberant— custom PCs and keyboards, much of the time while streaming live on Twitch. He’s got over 190,000 followers on the platform, as well as nearly 100,000 more on Twitter.

Possibly thinking of his audience’s ears, Yee decided he ought to try reaching out to one his favorite artists to try and get permissions. Twitch DMCA violations are a controversial issue and getting a Chance co-sign would help bypass any problems. Fortunately, upon reaching out on Twitter, it seems that Chance is interested in making something happen.

Those making inquiries can take a page out of Yee’s book, as he showed perfect form in hitting Chance with a request. Greeting the artist with a casual, but polite “hey,” he proceeded to compliment him and indicate his intentions: “I love your music and want to play it on my stream.”

That’s a quality move that any father would be happy to see, as movie tropes dictate, that all hopeful boyfriends must confidently tell their girlfriend’s dad what their intentions are. But Yee continued in clean fashion.

“I build custom high-end PCs on Twitch. Can we work something out?” While Yee’s Twitter banner mentions “budget building,” he’s sure to mention “high-end” instead. That’s a quality play when talking to a multimillionaire.

kristofer yee lily pichu
Twitter, @KristoferYee
Lily Pichu seemed very happy with her Yee PC.

Having made PCs for high-profile streamers like Lily Pichu, Yee isn’t lying when he says he makes some deluxe computers. And, possibly out of a love for streamers, possibly out of appreciation for Yee’s approach — or possibly due to a blend of both — Chance seems interested.

The Grammy-nominated rapper simply responded with a succinct: “For sure!”

Now, their conversation moves to the DMs and fans wait to find out just what kind of custom PC might be enough to secure rights to play your favorite musician’s discography on stream.

TikToker Sienna Gomez responds to backlash over “harmful” merchandise

Published: 13/Feb/2021 22:53

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Sienna Mae Gomez

TikTok star Sienna Gomez has responded to fan concerns after they claimed that her new line of sweatshirts – which include the slogan “Have you eaten today?” – could be harmful for people with eating disorders.

As part of her clothing line ‘Confident is Cute’, Gomez revealed some incoming merch on the brand’s official Instagram page. The clothes, which include sweatshirts and sweatpants for both men and women, are all emblazoned with the question: “Have you eaten today?”

It’s safe to say that the slogan on the products did not go down well with fans, with many accusing Sienna of ridiculing eating disorders and profiting off them. One fan on Instagram accused Sienna of “taking people’s genuine struggles and sticking it on fabric for profit”, adding that she “couldn’t care less about people with eating disorders.”

Another Instagram user said that “it feels like she’s glorifying eating disorders by making money off of an illness.” Sienna later revised the post with a lengthy clarification, claiming that “the question is not meant to make fun of/ glorify EDS/ be harmful or ironic in any way.”

“This question is hoping to encourage/ check in with people if they actually ate. This question is about expressing compassion and care for those who are seriously struggling,” she said.

However, despite this clarification, fans remained unimpressed.

One commented on her post saying, “I get the whole message, but as someone who suffers from the topic of eating, it is incredibly embarrassing to be reminded of it by a hoodie. people who are recovering do NOT want to be reminded of a dark time in their life. It’s amazing that you are trying to spread awareness but putting it on a hoodie will not help.”

Sienna then proceeded to post some more thoughts about the line, explaining that proceeds from the sales will go to teen crisis hotline TeenLine “in addition to the $25,000 [she’s] already donated.” She also reaffirmed her commitment to the clothing line despite fans’ clear reservations.

“I’m grateful for everyone’s feedback about the merch because it’s how we grow,” Gomez said. “Some of it is tough to hear, but I still stand behind the intent of this line 100%. and if you hate it, don’t buy it. But let’s all remember to be kind here. We’re all struggling with something.”