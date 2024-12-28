Ceres Fauna passes unbelievable milestone days before her graduation

Ceres Fauna is set to graduate from Hololive in the coming days, but that hasn’t stopped the popular VTuber from reaching one last historic milestone before taking her leave.

On December 28, 2024, Fauna passed 1,000,000 subscribers, making her the last active member of her generation to do so. With this feat achieved, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, Hakos Baelz, and Ceres Fauna have all passed one million subscribers and earned their Gold YouTube Play Buttons.

While a Hololive member passing one million subs is certainly nothing new, the context behind this achievement makes it extremely impressive.

Article continues after ad

Just one month ago, on November 27, Fauna had 914,000 subscribers, with this quickly rising to 932,000 after her graduation was announced. In December alone, this number has climbed a further 70,000, which is remarkable given that even the most popular VTubers rarely gain more than 20,000 subscribers in a month.

Hololive The four active members of HoloCouncil have all passed one million subs, with Sana being the exception having graduated in 2022.

The source of this unimaginable growth is obvious, with her ever-dedicated fanbase encouraging everyone in the community to subscribe to her. This passionate rally has been an ongoing effort, with countless posts being shared throughout the month to raise awareness, including this one on r/Hololive that played a key role in her last push to one million.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Why is Ceres Fauna graduating from Hololive EN?

This feat begs the obvious question of why she is graduating from Hololive in the first place. On her initial announcement stream, Fauna revealed, “The reason for my graduation is disagreement with management,” before later elaborating, “I’m not leaving because I don’t want to be here.”

Beyond this, very little has been disclosed, with neither the agency nor Fauna herself providing any further insight, leaving fans curious as to what this “disagreement” could be.

Article continues after ad

Some community members have speculated that this is a side effect of larger, systemic changes at Cover. More specifically, the perceived shift to favoring traditional idol content rather than streaming and online entertainment.

However, Hololive itself has not suggested that this is the case, and Fauna herself expressed, “I’m not leaving because I don’t want to be an idol,” during her graduation announcement stream, making it clear that her true motive lies elsewhere. As to what that motive is, all we know is that she had a disagreement with management that was serious enough to force her hand.

Article continues after ad