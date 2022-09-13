CDawgVA responds to criticism for having Pokimane on TrashTaste podcast: “we don’t care”

Twitch streamer CDawgVA has responded to growing backlash from fans following Pokimane’s appearance on the Trash Taste podcast.

Connor ‘CDawgVA’ Colquhoun is a Welsh Twitch streamer and voice actor, currently residing in Tokyo. Having begun his YouTube channel back in 2014, CDawgVA regularly hosts the Trash Taste podcast with features an array of popular guests from the world of streaming.

Hosted alongside fellow YouTuber’s Joey Bizinger and Garnt Maneetapho, the podcast has seen the likes of Michael Reeves, Ludwig Ahgren, and recently Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

Shortly after Pokimane’s appearance on CDawgVA’s podcast, the streamer responded to criticism for involving her on the show.

CDawgVA shuts down Pokimane podcast backlash: “I don’t really care”

During his September 12 Twitch livestream, CDawgVA fielded questions from his fans, one of which asked “can you talk about the subreddit drama?”

The streamer didn’t hesitate to answer, explaining that: “I don’t really care. Sometimes the subreddit just gets like that. They just get in their own head and they work themselves up over nothing.”

“And Trash Taste, we just film with the guests that we wanna film and we don’t really care. We know that not every guest is gonna be like or wanted by the community,” continued CDawgVA.

“It’s just how it’s gonna be. If we had every guest on that everyone liked…it would just be an echo chamber. I think we like having some people on even if they’re ‘controversial’.”

CDawgVA said it is easier to “just have a conversation with people” too, which is another factor in their guest selection decisions.

Fans were critical of Pokimane’s appearance on the podcast as CDawgVA and his hosts normally highlight growing creators in the world of anime, gaming, and the arts. Due to Pokimane’s considerably large following and status, many listeners such as Redditor falloutboy9993 hope CDawgVA will consider this in the future.

“I hope they bring on more of the smaller creators. Relatively unknowns that are in the anime, gaming, culture, movie, and art industries. I think people get tired of seeing the same big names everywhere on YouTube and Twitch, ” said the Redditor.

Another Redditor, Mildly_OCD was more forgiving of Pokimane’s appearance: “I think Poki has her fair share of legitimate criticism, but I’m not gonna be mad at her or the boys being on the podcast.”