Casey Neistat teases New York return as daily vlogs restart

Popular content creator Casey Neistat has hinted at a possible return to New York after restarting his daily vlogs following a lengthy absence.

Anyone who watched Casey Neistat’s vlogs when they were one of the most popular things on YouTube will immediately point to New York playing a key role in his videos.

The YouTuber used to skate around the city on his Boosted Board, show what he was getting up in and around his iconic office, and regularly take his drones out to show off some pretty spectacular shots of New York.

That all changed back in May of 2019, when he revealed that he was packing up and heading to California with his family. Upon making the move to the West Coast, Casey’s vlogs took a break but since September 11, he’s made a return to regular videos – and might even make a return to New York.

During his September 18 vlog, titled ‘She’s ready to leave,’ Casey noted that he had been speaking to his wife Candice about living in California and New York.

He noted that every time that he and Candice "want to move back to New York City," they end up having a weekend where they remember the big reason why they moved to Cali in the first place – family. Though, they do admit to still missing it.

“You still miss the city?” he asked his wife, getting a quick reply of “yes” back. “Do you like California?” Casey also asked, before Candice dropped a swift “no” as the video come to its conclusion.

While the YouTuber doesn’t state that he’s heading back to New York anytime soon, the fact that his Venice home has been listed on the market has added further fuel to growing speculation.

The listing, which was been spotted in a number of reports, has the Neistat five-bedroom home up on the market at close to $4 million.

While the listing might just be up to register some interest, or because they want to move elsewhere in California, fans will be keeping a keen eye on things in case any further hints about a potential return to New York and the east coast pop up.