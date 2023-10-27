Cardi B shocks fans with alcoholic Pumpkin Spice whipped cream: “It’s strong as sh*t”

Cardi B, who owns Whipshots, a series of premium whipped cream flavors infused with vodka, has released a new Pumpkin Spice flavor.

In December 2021, the popular rapper-singer-turned-entrepreneur released a line of ‘Whipshots’, which are essentially cans of whipped cream infused with premium vodka.

These canisters contain a whopping 10 percent alcohol content per volume. Teaming up with Starco Brands, the co-founders of Whipshots, the company has sold over 2 million cans. You can purchase these in a variety of flavors, with some of the most popular being Lemon and Lime, Vanilla, Mocha, and Caramel.

In October 2023, however, Cardi B released a seasonal version of Whipshots, aptly named Pumpkin Spice.

What people think of Cardi B’s new Pumpkin Spice flavor

Cardi B sent out free samples of her Pumpkin Spice Whipshot for popular fast-food TikTokers to try. It’s safe to say that they were a big hit on the platform, with many posters clamoring to review the product.

One TikToker, Kayleigh, who sampled the new Whipshot from the seat of her car stated that she “was not driving”, and that the “lighting is just better in here”, referring to the high alcohol volume in the shots.

In the video, she was taken by surprise, commenting “Whoa, that’s strong!”. She says, however, that it’s “tasty”, and “goes really well with coffee”.

Another reviewer screeched, “Cardi B knows who I am!”, unlike Kayleigh, wasn’t too impressed by the flavor. She makes a disgruntled face toward the camera, while her boyfriend comments “Oh god that’s strong as shit, I just took a shot”, saying “10 percent… that’s more of an IPA”.

Commenters, however, weren’t put off by the review, saying “I’m dying to try that”, and “This looks so good”.

The Pumpkin Spice Whipshot is available to buy here, directly from the brand’s website.