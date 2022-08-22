Cardi B claps back at former UFC fighter over Andrew Tate comparison

Cardi B was left livid after being compared to controversial former kickboxer Andrew Tate by a fighter who used to compete in UFC’s octagon – hitting back on Twitter.

Tate has been banned from Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and – since August 22 – YouTube, after a series of hateful quotes regarding women.

In one comment, which sparked his Twitter ban in 2017, the 35-year-old previously stated that victims of rape and sexual harassment should “bear” some responsibility.

The content creator has appeared on a number of high-profile YouTube podcasts and Twitch streams in 2022, with comments classified as misogynistic leading to his eventual banning on multiple sites.

Cardi B compared to Andrew Tate by UFC fighter

On August 18, Cardi B was compared to Tate in a series of tweets from former UFC fighter Jake Shields.

Defending Tate, the 43-year-old said: “People are freaking out about young boys looking up to Andrew Tate but totally fine with young girls looking up to Cardi B and the Kardashians.

“Tate’s Main message is stop being lazy and making excuses and go work hard and get in shape and make money Cardi’s Is go do drugs, f*ck random men, and go through life as a brain dead Moron.”

Cardi B claps back

The tweet is still live on his account, unlike Cardi B’s, which has since been deleted.

In the deleted post, reported by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, the rapper hit back: “I’m married, I don’t smoke weed, I don’t pop pills, I don’t do coke, I’m a mom of two kids and I do a lot of charity work…

“But hey, let me put Cardi into it to defend a man who defend misogyny and r*pe.”

Shields is yet to respond to Cardi’s comments.

He has posted this, though, following the banning of Tate on Meta platforms.

Clearly disgusted by the comparison, Cardi B isn’t the first with a large audience to call out Andrew Tate’s misogynistic comments. Back in July, Twitch streaming star xQc joined a debate with Tate and Adin Ross, slamming his “actual misogynistic ways” and concluding such language used was “anti-woman” behavior.