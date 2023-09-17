Cardi B and Kai Cenat shut down Offset cheating rumors

Kai Cenat viewers speculated that Offset was cheating on Cardi B during his livestream, but both Cenat and Cardi have spoken up to defend Offset and shut down the cheating rumors.

Offset was a guest on Kai Cenat’s recent 24 hour stream, and he snuck off to get some sleep during the stream. He got exposed by everyone else there for not being able to stay up the full 24 hours when he retreated to one of the bedrooms in Kai Cenat’s house to get some rest.

However, viewers speculated that Offset was doing a bit more than just sleeping during the stream and that he was being unfaithful to Cardi B.

Kai Cenat and Cardi B were quick to shut down these rumors and back up Offset, saying that Cenat’s viewers were “embarrassing” for taking clips out of context. However, some viewers are still adamant that Offset was being unfaithful to Cardi B.

Kai Cenat and Cardi B deny rumors Offset cheated during livestream

These rumors were started by a video that was put together by some of Cenat’s viewers showing Offset’s actions during the stream.

The video depicts Offset conversating with someone off-camera before going upstairs and disappearing for 40 minutes, leading some to believe that the rapper cheated on Cardi B during Kai Cenat’s livestream.

Kai Cenat immediately shut down these rumors, saying that they had “an amazing fun night” and didn’t appreciate his viewers trying to take these clips out of context.

Cardi B mirrored Kai’s sentiment, posting a video that had context on why Offset was in another room.

“The fact that they had to watch a 24 hour stream to fake piece things together is EMBARRASSING!!! They some do bads,” said Cardi B on the situation. In the clip, Kai Cenat pulled up a picture of Offset asleep on his phone followed by him and his friends mocking the rapper when he came back into the room.

While some remain unconvinced, both Kai Cenat and Cardi B are adamant that nothing weird happened on the livestream and that Cenat’s viewers are blowing the situation out of proportion.

