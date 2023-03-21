Captain Lee responds to Below Deck ‘retiring’ rumors around Season 10 finale

Captain Lee Rosbach has responded to rumors that he is hanging up his boots after the Below Deck Season 10 finale.

Rosbach’s future has been in doubt all season long, after being forced out of his position as captain mid-charter season for the first time ever.

On medical grounds, he was swapped out for Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy, who went on to fire two members of his crew while he was gone.

He admits now – even after getting angered by her decisions – that Sandy was in a difficult spot. He told The People previously that she ‘did him a solid’ stepping in on short notice. In another report, The People also reported he said it “feels right” to bow out.

Captain Lee debunks reports of Below Deck retirement

The Season 10 finale aired on March 20, with Lee speculated to be feeling it is the end of the road for him on the Bravo series.

During the episode, he said: “Being a captain and being out on the water, there’s just something kind of magical out there. It feels right, it’s kind of like Christmas morning.”

He added: “I really hate to say goodbye to any of this crew. I would stack them up against anyone, I really would.

Over on Twitter, he responded to the report from The People, saying he was ready to retire. He said: “They didn’t talk to me about this piece.”

In another tweet, he posted: “Well that’s a wrap on another season, I enjoyed this season but last two charters were special. Thanks to all who tuned in tonight, you know the drill, gym in the am and to anyone I missed, catch you on the flip side. Don’t read too much into anything, We’ll continue to have fun.”

“Who said that, not me,” he added.

In addition to that, he said: “I haven’t retired, in spite of what’s been reported by ‘sources’.”

Rewatch Captain Lee’s comeback here, with Hayu.

In another tweet, Captain Lee left fans with hope that his days on the show’s cast are not over.

“Going on 40 years I’ve been a yacht captain, have I seen a lot of crazy s—?” he said during the episode, while he asked: “Is a 40-pound robin fat? Yeah.”

He previously promised to come back and finish the season out – and for that, he did keep his word.

“I made a promise that I would come back. That’s a promise that I delivered. I want people to look at the job that I’ve done and go, ‘He set the bar high, and he kept it high.’ God d—, what a ride.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future, but the ocean’s always gonna be part of me,” he added.

