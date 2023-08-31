Captain Jason to set all-time Below Deck record after brutal firings Down Under

Captain Jason Chambers looks set to smash an unlikely milestone in Below Deck Down Under Season 2, after one of the most unstable charter seasons ever for the cast of the Bravo show.

Chambers took the wheel again in Australia for the show’s comeback in 2023, bringing fan-favorite Aesha Scott back as his head of interior – the two of which are likely mainstays for years to come on Bravo TV.

But, after a number of messy situations on board, the crew hasn’t been as stable as others from the past.

Article continues after ad

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 firings explained

Laura Bileskalne and Luke Jones were both dismissed for misconduct in quick succession, with the latter being forced out of Margot Sisson’s room after climbing into her bed naked without permission while intoxicated.

Article continues after ad

In an unprecedented turn of events, production had to step in to protect Margot.

Jason approached Luke the following morning and said: “Last night there were boundaries crossed.” He then kicked him off the yacht immediately.

Bravo Adam was one of those affected by the Below Deck firings in Down Under Season 2.

“There was indecency, and you went into someone’s else cabin without consent,” Chambers continued. “Unfortunately, I’ve got nothing else but to terminate your employment.”

Article continues after ad

Later, Laura was let go by Captain Jason for harassing Adam Kodra, who made it clear he wasn’t interested in pursuing a boatmance with her. After a series of comments and further actions from the second stew, her time on the show was cut short.

Article continues after ad

A few episodes later, Adam dropped the ball a few more times on the exterior and was let go, despite the new bosun recommending Culver should be next to go.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

And fans of the series suspect Margot could be the next on the chopping block, which would amount to over half of the original cast being terminated from their employment. In a sneak peek, it was suggested the stewardess was caught drinking alcohol on the job.

Watch the full sneak peek below from Bravo.

Captain Jason set to break Below Deck record

Should Margot become the next firing in Season 2 of the Aussie spinoff, that would be a total of four members of staff cut loose by Captain Jason – more than any other previous season of the show by one captain.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Captain Sandy Yawn and former chief Lee Rosbach have previously swung the axe at multiple crew members, but never has one captain got to a tally of four in one stretch like this.

Sandy famously found herself in hot water after replacing Lee in Below Deck USA on health grounds, where she was blasted for dismissing both Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb.

Despite the backlash, Yawn also admitted Fraser Olender just about hung onto his job on the boat.

Article continues after ad

Will another captain ever match or exceed Jason’s new record? We’ll have to wait and see. For more information on the next season of Below Deck Med, check out our Season 8 hub here.